HHS investing $60M to improve rural healthcare

HHS is investing $60 million in programs aiming to grow the healthcare workforce and increase access to care in rural communities.

About $46 million of that total is going toward healthcare job development, training and placement in rural and tribal communities, according to an Aug. 8 HHS news release. The funding includes support for dental hygienists, medical and dental assistants, community-based doulas and other front-line healthcare workers. The funding comes through the American Rescue Plan and will support 31 organizations.

Nearly $10 million is supporting 13 organizations' efforts to establish new medical residency programs to boost the number of physicians training in rural settings, according to the release.

About $3 million is supporting 15 organizations' efforts to improve patient outcomes and quality and delivery of care throughout rural counties, according to the release.

Three organizations are receiving $1 million to support efforts to improve access to care for rural veterans.

A full list of organizations receiving funding can be found here.