Healthcare CFOs' top 5 outside investment sources

A quarter of CFOs are considering specialty financing for outside investments, according to a survey from accounting firm BDO.

For its report "Treating Healthcare Distress," BDO asked 100 CFOs at provider organizations about where they're looking for new capital in 2020.



Here are the top five places healthcare CFOs are looking, ranked by the percent of CFOs who said they're considering the option:



1. Specialty financing: 25 percent

2. Private equity: 14 percent

3. Joint venture: 13 percent

4. Working with a real estate investment trust to monetize stranded assets: 10 percent

5. Venture platforms: 9 percent



Access the full survey here.



More articles on healthcare finance:

Trump 'going to look' at Medicare cuts

Los Angeles hospital closes after purchase deal falls through

New Jersey health system owners allegedly embezzled millions as hospitals' debt swelled



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.