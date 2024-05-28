Penn State Health to discontinue kidney, liver transplant programs

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center will discontinue both its kidney and liver transplant programs after both were placed on a voluntary pause.

The hospital paused its liver transplant program in late April to receive a performance review from the United Network of Organ Sharing representatives.

Penn State Health then paused the hospital's kidney transplant program for two weeks after holding a meeting with UNOS in mid-May.

"...During our discussions with UNOS and our own review of the programs, it became apparent to us that the ongoing challenges we have faced to keep the programs running make closing them the right course of action at this time," a spokesperson for Penn State Health said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We recognize we have work to do to be able to provide this service in a way that aligns with our expectations and that the people who depend on us deserve."

The heart, stem cell and bone marrow transplant programs at Penn State Health will continue to run uninterrupted.

Post-transplant care will continue to be provided by liver and kidney specialists for patients who have already received transplants. The health system is also working to transition people on its kidney and liver transplant waitlists to other transplant centers. People living with kidney and liver disease who do not require a transplant will also continue to receive specialized medical management, the statement said.