Health system financial results for Q1

The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the first quarter of 2020, which ended March 31.

Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results.

Health system Revenue Operating income Net income Indiana University Health $1.6 billion $77.6 million -$631.3 million Allina Health $1 billion -$67.5 million -$342.5 million Kaiser Permanente $22.6 billion $1.3 billion -$1.1 billion Beaumont Health $1.1 billion -$54.1 million -$278.4 million

