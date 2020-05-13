Health system financial results for Q1

The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the first quarter of 2020, which ended March 31. 

Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results. 

Health system Revenue Operating income Net income
Indiana University Health $1.6 billion  $77.6 million  -$631.3 million 
Allina Health $1 billion  -$67.5 million  -$342.5 million 
Kaiser Permanente $22.6 billion $1.3 billion  -$1.1 billion 
Beaumont Health $1.1 billion  -$54.1 million  -$278.4 million 
       

 

