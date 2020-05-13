Health system financial results for Q1
The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the first quarter of 2020, which ended March 31.
Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results.
|Health system
|Revenue
|Operating income
|Net income
|Indiana University Health
|$1.6 billion
|$77.6 million
|-$631.3 million
|Allina Health
|$1 billion
|-$67.5 million
|-$342.5 million
|Kaiser Permanente
|$22.6 billion
|$1.3 billion
|-$1.1 billion
|Beaumont Health
|$1.1 billion
|-$54.1 million
|-$278.4 million
