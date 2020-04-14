Beaumont reports $278M Q1 loss, cites pandemic

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health reported a net loss of $278.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $407.5 million compared to the same period one year prior.

The health system said that the loss is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively affected operating and nonoperating income for the three-month period ended March 31.



Beaumont saw its operating revenue fall to $1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2020, compared to operating revenue of $1.15 billion in the same period in 2019.

In addition, the system saw its operating income drop $91.7 million year over year.

Nonoperating losses for the first quarter totaled $224.6 million, compared to a nonoperating gain of $91.6 million in the same period in 2019.

"The shelter-in-place order and community concerns about the virus have led to significant reductions in emergency center visits, nonessential surgeries and diagnostic services. We believe these reductions will continue well into the second quarter and negatively impact financial performance in a significant way," Beaumont Health CFO John Kerndl said.

To help improve its financial performance, Beaumont said it will defer all nonessential capital expenditures, fine-tune staffing levels and cut other expenses.

"We will continue to explore and pursue all options and plans that will help our organization survive this crisis and return to a position of strength after COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our community," Mr. Kerndl said.

More articles on healthcare finance:

105 hospitals furloughing workers in response to COVID-19

Mayo Clinic projects $900M shortfall, implements cost-cutting measures

State-by-state breakdown of 354 rural hospitals at high risk of closing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.