HCA, Tenet profits sink: 10 things to know

HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare, two of the largest for-profit hospital operators in the U.S., reported lower net income in the second quarter of this year than in the same period of 2021.

HCA Healthcare

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system, reported revenues of $14.82 billion in the second quarter of this year, up from $14.44 billion in the same period last year.

2. HCA's net income totaled $1.16 billion in the second quarter of 2022, down from $1.45 billion in the same period a year ago. The second quarter of this year included $32 million in losses on the sales of facilities and and losses on retirement of debt of $78 million.

3. HCA said same-facility admissions declined 1.2 percent year over year in the second quarter of this year. Emergency room visits were up 7.3 percent year over year.

4. "Many aspects of our business were positive considering the challenges we faced with the labor market and other inflationary pressures on costs," Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA, said in a July 22 earnings release. "Our teams executed well as they have in the past through other difficult environments. Again, I want to thank them for their dedication and excellent work."

5. For the six months ended June 30, HCA reported net income of $2.43 billion on revenues of $29.77 billion. In the same period a year earlier, the company posted net income of $2.87 billion on revenues of $28.41 billion.

Tenet Healthcare

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare reported revenues of $4.64 billion in the second quarter of this year, down from $4.95 billion in the same period a year earlier. The decrease was primarily attributed to the sale of the company's Miami-area hospitals in the third quarter of 2021 and the impact of a cybersecurity incident.

2. The 60-hospital system ended the second quarter of this year with net income of $38 million, down from $119 million in the same quarter last year.

3. Same-hospital admissions adjusted for outpatient activity were down 5.3 percent year over year in the second quarter of this year. Tenet said a cybersecurity incident in April that temporarily disrupted some acute care operations contributed to the decline.

4. "We demonstrated resilience in the face of a disruptive cyber attack and discipline through challenging market conditions," Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Tenet, said in a July 21 earnings release. "The ongoing diversification of Tenet driven by our capital efficient ambulatory expansion is a key differentiator that presents compelling opportunities for growth in earnings and free cash flows."

5. Looking at the six months ended June 30, Tenet reported net income of $178 million on revenues of $9.38 billion. In the same period of 2021, the company reported net income of $216 million on revenues of $9.74 billion.