HCA Healthcare donates $1.5M to Fisk University for nurse pipeline

Nashville, Tenn-based HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million to Fisk University to address the nationwide nursing shortage.

The funding will support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing. According to an Oct. 11 news release, the gift is part of the organization's goal to give $10 million over three years to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions.

"We are proud to partner with Fisk University as we work to build a diverse pipeline of healthcare professionals. It is our hope that this latest investment provides more students with the opportunity to find fulfilling careers in nursing," said HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen.

The donation provides scholarships over four years for Fisk nursing students pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the Galen College of Nursing, according to the release.

Acting president of Fisk University, Frank Sims, said the partnership is the latest stage in the long-term relationship focused on students pursuing careers in the healthcare industry.

"HCA Healthcare remains Fisk’s largest Nashville partner, and many students are eager to begin their professional lives right here in Nashville," Mr. Sims said.