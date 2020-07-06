Halifax Health lays off 95 furloughed employees

Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Halifax Health said it has laid off 95 employees to help offset losses attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The laid-off employees were among the nearly 400 Halifax Health staffers furloughed in April. Positions affected were not disclosed.

"These were difficult decisions to make but were critical to the long-term sustainability of Halifax Health," Halifax Health President and CEO Jeff Feasel wrote in a memo to staff obtained by the News-Journal. "Many of the decisions we made affected our team members directly and were very challenging both professionally and personally."

The remaining furloughed employees are starting to return to work as patient volume grows. The furloughed members not affected by the layoffs will be back by Aug. 1.

As of July 1, employees are no longer required to take one day of paid time off each week, and employees who took a pay cut instead of paid days off will have their salaries restored, according to the report.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Michigan hospitals expecting losses despite $850M in federal aid

12 hospitals laying off workers in response to COVID-19

6 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.