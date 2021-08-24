Geisinger's operating income grows fivefold through first half of year

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger saw its operating income grow fivefold in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to recently released financial documents.

The health system, which includes nine hospital campuses, saw its operating income hit $92.9 million in the first six months of 2021. In the same period last year, Geisinger's operating income was $17.4 million.

In the six months ending June 30, Geisinger posted revenue of $3.2 billion, up from $3.1 billion recorded in the same period last year. Expenses for the health system remained relatively flat year over year, growing just 0.1 percent to $3.1 billion.

After factoring in investment gains, Geisinger ended the first six months of this year with a net income of $422.9 million. In the same period last year, Geisiger recorded a net loss of $180.7 million.