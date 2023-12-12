Florida health system proposes 2nd freestanding ED

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has filed plans for a freestanding emergency department in Lighthouse Point, the South Florida Business Journal reported Dec. 11.

If approved by the city's development review committee, the freestanding ED would be located on a 1.03-acre site that the health system purchased for nearly $5 million, with plans to demolish the existing 15,742-square-foot office building, the publication reported.

Plans for the freestanding ED include a two-story, 14,074-square-foot facility with 9,417 square feet dedicated to the ED and another 4,757 square feet for a medical office. While the ED wouldn't host overnight stays, the facility would also feature 36 parking spaces, 10 treatment rooms and a CT scanner.

The proposal comes after the system's October groundbreaking of another freestanding ED in Sunrise, Fla., in partnership with Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

"While we work toward city approval, Broward Health is pursuing an expansion of its footprint to Lighthouse Point," Shane Strum, president and CEO of Broward Health, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "It is always our goal to not only provide the highest quality care to our community, but also convenient access to that care. The new freestanding emergency department, like the one being built in Sunrise, is the latest step in fulfilling that mission."

Becker's has reached out to Broward Health for additional information, like estimated cost and completion time, on the planned facility.