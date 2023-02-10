Every 5-star hospital ranked by financial success

Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, is the most profitable 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It tops a list of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories.

Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana, lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.

The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.

California and Texas are collectively home to half of the hopsitals in the top 10, and 20 hospitals on this list have negative margins despite their CMS distinction, according to the database.

Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.

State Hospital Total facility cost* Breakeven point* Relative profitability* 1 Texas Parkview Regional Hospital (Mexia) 897% 240% 657% 2 Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville 723% 180% 543% 3 California Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe) 491% 26% 465% 4 Missouri St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs) 529% 106% 423% 5 Texas CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston 522% 115% 407% 6 California Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City) 464% 95% 369% 7 Florida Sarasota Memorial Hospital 375% 26% 349% 8 California John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus 534% 193% 341% 9 Ohio Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe) 441% 103% 338% 10 Idaho St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center 544% 207% 337% 11 Florida Palm Bay Hospital (Palm Bay) 515% 197% 318% 12 Wisconsin Aurora Medical Center Kenosha 470% 166% 304% 13 North Carolina Atrium Health University City (Charlotte) 427% 128% 299% 14 Ohio Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital 446% 150% 296% 15 Florida AdventHealth Deland 445% 153% 292% 16 Colorado Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins) 449% 158% 291% 17 Florida Florida Hospital Zephyrhills 453% 165% 288% 18 Wisconsin Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff) 406% 118% 288% 19 Florida Florida Hospital Carrollwood (Tampa) 457% 176% 281% 20 Georgia Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin) 393% 115% 278% 21 New York White Plains Hospital Center 408% 130% 278% 22 Missouri Golden Valley Memorial Hospital (Clinton) 394% 127% 267% 23 Florida AdventHealth Wesley Chapel 427% 162% 265% 24 California Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (North Auburn) 517% 254% 263% 25 Texas Christus Spohn Hospital Alice 329% 70% 259% 26 Colorado Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree) 302% 45% 257% 27 Hawaii North Hawaii Community Hospital (Kamuela) 351% 98% 253% 28 California Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson) 497% 246% 251% 29 Missouri St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City) 453% 204% 249% 30 Texas Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville 401% 153% 248% 31 California Sutter Roseville Medical Center 454% 208% 246% 32 Texas Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle) 373% 128% 245% 33 California Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center (Coronado) 441% 197% 244% 34 Georgia Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro) 327% 84% 243% 35 Florida AdventHealth Daytona Beach 369% 128% 241% 36 Louisiana Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia) 251% 10% 241% 37 Ohio Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights) 299% 61% 238% 38 Ohio Blanchard Valley Hospital (Findlay) 343% 106% 237% 39 Iowa Trinity Muscatine 307% 76% 231% 40 Minnesota Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester) 307% 78% 229% 41 Ohio Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital 374% 146% 228% 42 California Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City) 353% 125% 228% 43 Ohio Cleveland Clinic 304% 77% 227% 44 Pennsylvania Berwick Hospital Center 417% 190% 227% 45 Colorado Centura Health-Penrose St. Francis Health Services (Colorado Springs) 406% 179% 227% 46 New York NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens (Flushing) 363% 137% 226% 47 Texas St. David's Medical Center (Austin) 320% 98% 222% 48 Colorado Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango) 428% 208% 220% 49 North Carolina Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton) 362% 142% 220% 50 Indiana Parkview Huntington Hospital 482% 264% 218% 51 Pennsylvania Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes-Barre) 351% 134% 217% 52 Texas Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas 306% 91% 215% 53 Colorado Castle Rock Adventist Hospital 431% 216% 215% 54 Louisiana Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center 326% 115% 211% 55 Missouri St. Luke's East Hospital (Lees Summit) 386% 175% 211% 56 Kansas Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park) 456% 246% 210% 57 Kansas Saint John Hospital (Leavenworth) 365% 156% 209% 58 Wisconsin The Monroe Clinic 305% 96% 209% 59 Indiana Schneck Medical Center (Seymour) 374% 167% 207% 60 Colorado Rose Medical Center (Denver) 371% 165% 206% 61 North Carolina Park Ridge Health (Hendersonville) 307% 104% 203% 62 Indiana IU Health West Hospital (Avon) 376% 174% 202% 63 Ohio Dublin Methodist Hospital 355% 153% 202% 64 Florida Baptist Medical Center-Nassau (Fernandina Beach) 371% 171% 200% 65 Michigan Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital 313% 113% 200% 66 Indiana Ascension St. Vincent Fishers 344% 145% 199% 67 Nebraska CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney) 337% 140% 197% 68 New York Huntington Hospital 293% 96% 197% 69 Texas Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin) 365% 169% 196% 70 Georgia Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming) 378% 182% 196% 71 Colorado Medical Center of The Rockies (Loveland) 466% 271% 195% 72 Pennsylvania WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital 388% 193% 195% 73 Wisconsin Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette) 411% 217% 194% 74 Texas Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South (Burleson ) 351% 158% 193% 75 Hawaii Hilo Medical Center (Hilo) 254% 62% 192% 76 Illinois Proctor Hospital (Peoria) 311% 119% 192% 77 Ohio OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens) 304% 112% 192% 78 Oregon Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario 342% 151% 191% 79 Georgia Adventhealth Redmond (Rome) 276% 85% 191% 80 California Sherman Oaks Hospital 264% 75% 189% 81 Wisconsin Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital 352% 164% 188% 82 North Carolina Novant Health Matthews Medical Center 365% 177% 188% 83 Wisconsin SSM Health St Mary's Hospital-Janesville 350% 162% 188% 84 North Carolina Rex Hospital (Raleigh) 268% 81% 187% 85 Nebraska CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha) 330% 143% 187% 86 Pennsylvania Lancaster General Hospital 376% 189% 187% 87 California Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach) 316% 130% 186% 88 California Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna) 266% 81% 185% 89 Kentucky Flaget Memorial Hospital (Bardstown) 274% 89% 185% 90 Oklahoma St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Enid) 337% 153% 184% 91 North Carolina Vidant Duplin Hospital (Kenansville) 410% 226% 184% 92 Utah Cedar City Hospital 321% 140% 181% 93 Wisconsin SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo 296% 115% 181% 94 Texas Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth 361% 180% 181% 95 Illinois Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (Elmhurst) 328% 148% 180% 96 Texas Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance (Fort Worth) 356% 178% 178% 97 Missouri Cox Medical Center Branson 319% 142% 177% 98 Texas Hamilton General Hospital 208% 31% 177% 99 Texas Cuero Regional Hospital 261% 85% 176% 100 Wisconsin Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls) 388% 212% 176% 101 California Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla) 274% 99% 175% 102 Wisconsin Fort Memorial Hospital (Fort Atkinson) 329% 155% 174% 103 California Stanford Health Care 398% 224% 174% 104 Idaho St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise) 342% 169% 173% 105 Illinois HSHS Holy Family Hospital (Greenville) 398% 226% 172% 106 Texas UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital 282% 110% 172% 107 Virginia Lewisgale Hospital Alleghany (Low Moor) 330% 158% 172% 108 Louisiana Ochsner Medical Center-Northshore (Slidell) 268% 98% 170% 109 Florida Desoto Memorial Hospital (Arcadia) 317% 149% 168% 110 California Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte) 353% 185% 168% 111 Arizona HonorHealth Thompson Peak Medical Center (Scottsdale) 299% 132% 167% 112 California Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage) 286% 119% 167% 113 Florida Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach) 334% 168% 166% 114 Georgia Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia) 363% 197% 166% 115 Nevada Renown South Meadows Medical Center (Reno) 286% 120% 166% 116 New York St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn) 249% 84% 165% 117 Pennsylvania St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton) 272% 108% 164% 118 Florida Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville) 298% 134% 164% 119 Florida Cape Canaveral Hospital (Cocoa Beach) 345% 182% 163% 120 California Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) 385% 222% 163% 121 Hawaii Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea) 285% 123% 162% 122 North Carolina Davie Medical Center (Mocksville) 285% 123% 162% 123 California Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento 415% 255% 160% 124 Indiana Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel) 347% 187% 160% 125 Florida Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables) 444% 286% 158% 126 Wisconsin Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center 301% 144% 157% 127 Pennsylvania UPMC Northwest (Seneca) 270% 114% 156% 128 Michigan Spectrum Health United Hospital (Greenville) 251% 96% 155% 129 Pennsylvania St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem 219% 64% 155% 130 Illinois Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee) 229% 75% 154% 131 New Jersey Morristown Medical Center 187% 33% 154% 132 Ohio Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital (Batavia) 275% 121% 154% 133 Oklahoma Stillwater Medical Center 278% 124% 154% 134 Nebraska Bellevue Medical Center 324% 172% 152% 135 Pennsylvania Mount Nittany Medical Center (State College) 322% 170% 152% 136 California El Camino Hospital (Mountain View) 364% 212% 152% 137 Mississippi Methodist Healthcare - Olive Branch Hospital 209% 57% 152% 138 Illinois Edward Hospital (Naperville) 299% 148% 151% 139 New Jersey Overlook Medical Center (Summit) 249% 98% 151% 140 Pennsylvania UPMC Pinnacle (Harrisburg) 287% 136% 151% 141 Vermont Central Vermont Medical Center (Barre) 258% 107% 151% 142 New York NYU Langone Health (New York) 357% 207% 150% 143 Texas Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital 298% 148% 150% 144 Illinois Crossroads Community Hospital (Mount Vernon) 267% 118% 149% 145 Pennsylvania Main Line Health-Lankenau Medical Center 267% 118% 149% 146 Texas Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital 318% 170% 148% 147 Indiana Marion General Hospital 379% 231% 148% 148 Pennsylvania UPMC Horizon (Greenville) 267% 119% 148% 149 Ohio OhioHealth Shelby Hospital 202% 55% 147% 150 Pennsylvania ​​Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center (Camp Hill) 298% 152% 146% 151 Utah Castleview Hospital (Price) 386% 240% 146% 152 Vermont University of Vermont-Fletcher Allen Health Care (Burlington) 319% 173% 146% 153 Wisconsin Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse) 405% 259% 146% 154 Indiana Franciscan Health Mooresville 264% 119% 145% 155 Michigan University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor) 255% 111% 144% 156 Texas Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple 208% 65% 143% 157 Missouri Missouri Baptist Medical Center (Town and Country) 278% 135% 143% 158 Illinois Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) 285% 143% 142% 159 Michigan Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital (Gaylord) 239% 97% 142% 160 Minnesota ​​Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) 337% 197% 140% 161 Montana Great Falls Clinic Hospital 293% 153% 140% 162 Colorado Boulder Community Health (Boulder) 301% 161% 140% 163 Louisiana Mercy Regional Medical Center (Ville Platte) 241% 102% 139% 164 Oregon St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton) 223% 85% 138% 165 Pennsylvania Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital 332% 194% 138% 166 Montana Billings Clinic 241% 105% 136% 167 Utah Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal) 298% 162% 136% 168 Illinois Rush Oak Park Hospital 304% 169% 135% 169 Ohio Grand Lake Health System (St. Marys) 392% 257% 135% 170 Illinois St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield) 234% 99% 135% 171 Pennsylvania WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital 299% 166% 133% 172 North Carolina Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem) 303% 170% 133% 173 Oregon Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford) 338% 206% 132% 174 Michigan McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey) 231% 100% 131% 175 Pennsylvania St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh) 231% 100% 131% 176 Texas Houston Methodist Hospital 332% 201% 131% 177 Illinois Northwestern Medicine McHenry 290% 160% 130% 178 Connecticut Stamford Hospital 318% 189% 129% 179 Texas UT Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas) 291% 162% 129% 180 Nebraska The Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha) 295% 167% 128% 181 Indiana St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago) 215% 87% 128% 182 Minnesota Maple Grove Hospital 226% 98% 128% 183 Illinois Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital 280% 153% 127% 184 Iowa Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center 280% 153% 127% 185 Pennsylvania Paoli Hospital 278% 151% 127% 186 California Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla 306% 180% 126% 187 Wyoming St. John's Medical Center (Jackson) 275% 149% 126% 188 Colorado Centura Health-St Anthony North Health Campus (Westminster) 332% 206% 126% 189 Michigan Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial (Fremont) 225% 100% 125% 190 Wisconsin Meriter Hospital (Madison) 288% 163% 125% 191 Nebraska CHI Health Midlands (Papillion) 318% 194% 124% 192 Colorado Vail Health Hospital 242% 118% 124% 193 Ohio Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights) 267% 145% 122% 194 Utah Alta View Hospital (Sandy) 306% 184% 122% 195 Wisconsin St. Joseph's Community Hospital West Bend 376% 254% 122% 196 Pennsylvania UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh) 196% 75% 121% 197 Missouri Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington) 282% 161% 121% 198 Indiana Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle) 284% 164% 120% 199 Louisiana Beauregard Memorial Hospital (Deridder) 217% 97% 120% 200 Louisiana Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital (Lake Charles) 231% 112% 119% 201 Ohio Magruder Hospital (Port Clinton) 252% 133% 119% 202 Alabama Lakeland Community Hospital (Haleyville) 218% 100% 118% 203 Ohio University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center (Beachwood) 273% 155% 118% 204 Oklahoma Ascension St. John Broken Arrow 252% 136% 116% 205 Virginia Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center 322% 207% 115% 206 Virginia Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax) 287% 172% 115% 207 Kansas AdventHealth Shawnee Mission 303% 188% 115% 208 Rhode Island The Miriam Hospital (Providence) 207% 92% 115% 209 Wisconsin SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison 235% 121% 114% 210 Ohio Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital 225% 111% 114% 211 Wisconsin University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics Authority (Madison) 283% 170% 113% 212 South Carolina Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia) 366% 254% 112% 213 Texas Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall 351% 239% 112% 214 California Whittier Hospital Medical Center 260% 149% 111% 215 Colorado Mt. San Rafael Hospital (Trinidad) 298% 187% 111% 216 Kansas NMC Health (Newton) 233% 123% 110% 217 Iowa Finley Hospital (Dubuque) 256% 147% 109% 218 South Dakota Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls) 194% 85% 109% 219 Utah LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City) 273% 165% 108% 220 Virginia Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville) 316% 208% 108% 221 Ohio Christ Hospital (Cincinnati) 234% 126% 108% 222 Missouri Mercy Hospital St. Louis 201% 93% 108% 223 South Carolina Newberry County Memorial Hospital 306% 199% 107% 224 Virginia Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion) 239% 132% 107% 225 Oregon Asante Three Rivers Medical Center (Grants Pass) 355% 248% 107% 226 Ohio Wayne Hospital (Greenville) 400% 294% 106% 227 Colorado UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs) 288% 183% 105% 228 California UC San Diego Health Hillcrest-Hillcrest Medical Center 291% 187% 104% 229 Utah Park City Hospital 298% 194% 104% 230 New York Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck) 270% 167% 103% 231 Pennsylvania Main Line Health-Bryn Mawr Hospital 249% 146% 103% 232 Oregon Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center (Tualatin) 269% 167% 102% 233 Virginia Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg) 279% 177% 102% 234 Wisconsin Langlade Hospital (Antigo) 202% 100% 102% 235 Michigan St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (Ann Arbor) 205% 103% 102% 236 Wisconsin Aurora Lakeland Medical Center (Elkhorn) 297% 198% 99% 237 Wisconsin Aurora Medical Center (Grafton) 306% 208% 98% 238 North Carolina Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy) 239% 142% 97% 239 Nebraska Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln) 277% 180% 97% 240 California Novato Community Hospital 418% 321% 97% 241 Minnesota M Health Fairview Woodwinds (Woodbury) 237% 141% 96% 242 Vermont Rutland Regional Medical Center 294% 198% 96% 243 South Carolina Mount Pleasant Hospital 354% 259% 95% 244 Utah St. George Regional Hospital 289% 194% 95% 245 Idaho Kootenai Health (Coeur D'Alene) 237% 143% 94% 246 Ohio Summa Western Reserve Hospital (Cuyahoga Falls ) 216% 123% 93% 247 California Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame) 263% 170% 93% 248 Missouri Western Missouri Medical Center (Warrensburg) 226% 133% 93% 249 South Dakota Avera St. Luke's (Aberdeen) 258% 167% 91% 250 Ohio Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine) 322% 232% 90% 251 Ohio Memorial Hospital (Marysville) 320% 230% 90% 252 Michigan OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group (Escanaba) 214% 124% 90% 253 Alabama Russell Medical Center (Alexander City) 173% 83% 90% 254 Illinois Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson) 218% 129% 89% 255 Illinois St. Margaret's Health-Peru 262% 174% 88% 256 Montana St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula) 213% 126% 87% 257 Minnesota Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia) 235% 149% 86% 258 Washington Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville) 216% 130% 86% 259 Florida Gulf Breeze Hospital 276% 190% 86% 260 Illinois OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa) 276% 190% 86% 261 Illinois Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) 248% 162% 86% 262 Pennsylvania Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia) 207% 121% 86% 263 Michigan Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital 160% 78% 82% 264 New Jersey Newton Medical Center 233% 151% 82% 265 Oklahoma Integris Grove Hospital 280% 198% 82% 266 Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) 214% 133% 81% 267 Indiana Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital 166% 85% 81% 268 Wyoming Sheridan Memorial Hospital 281% 201% 80% 269 Massachusetts The Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton) 180% 101% 79% 270 Missouri Ray County Memorial Hospital (Richmond) 199% 120% 79% 271 Tennessee Unity Medical Center (Manchester) 131% 52% 79% 272 Washington Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver) 233% 154% 79% 273 Tennessee Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga) 239% 161% 78% 274 Arizona Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center (Show Low) 243% 167% 76% 275 Minnesota Welia Health (Mora) 184% 108% 76% 276 Colorado Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver) 193% 118% 75% 277 Pennsylvania Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber 169% 94% 75% 278 North Carolina Vidant Chowan Hospital (Edenton) 253% 178% 75% 279 North Carolina Angel Medical Center (Franklin) 222% 148% 74% 280 New Jersey St. Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg) 206% 132% 74% 281 California Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital 295% 222% 73% 282 Connecticut Greenwich Hospital Association 238% 165% 73% 283 Virginia Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria) 311% 238% 73% 284 Virginia Riverside Doctors' Hospital of Williamsburg 298% 226% 72% 285 Arkansas Mercy Hospital Rogers 166% 96% 70% 286 Ohio Wooster Community Hospital 207% 138% 69% 287 Utah Intermountain Medical Center (Murray) 205% 137% 68% 288 Iowa Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake) 213% 146% 67% 289 Wisconsin Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay) 177% 110% 67% 290 Oregon Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland) 239% 173% 66% 291 Tennessee Henry County Medical Center (Paris) 208% 142% 66% 292 Missouri Nevada Regional Medical Center 183% 120% 63% 293 Michigan Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Howell) 188% 125% 63% 294 Colorado Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont) 342% 280% 62% 295 Oregon Asante Ashland Community Hospital 381% 319% 62% 296 Illinois Adventist Hinsdale Hospital (Hinsdale) 219% 157% 62% 297 Illinois NorthShore University Healthsystem-Evanston Hospital 262% 201% 61% 298 California Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital 313% 252% 61% 299 South Dakota Avera Queen of Peace (Mitchell) 285% 225% 60% 300 Tennessee Baptist Memorial Hospital Union City 318% 259% 59% 301 Arkansas Stone County Medical Center (Mountain View) 98% 39% 59% 302 Iowa Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic) 159% 101% 58% 303 Missouri Cox Monett Hospital 169% 112% 57% 304 Massachusetts Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham 167% 113% 54% 305 West Virginia Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (Weston) 318% 265% 53% 306 Nebraska Boone County Health Center (Albion) 158% 105% 53% 307 Wisconsin Memorial Medical Center (Ashland) 184% 131% 53% 308 Idaho Syringa General Hospital (Grangeville) 139% 86% 53% 309 California Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center 254% 202% 52% 310 Iowa Mercy Hospital (Iowa City) 181% 131% 50% 311 Massachusetts Winchester Hospital 158% 108% 50% 312 Pennsylvania WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon) 262% 212% 50% 313 California Alhambra Hospital Medical Center 120% 71% 49% 314 Utah University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City) 183% 134% 49% 315 Missouri Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital 203% 154% 49% 316 Minnesota Winona Health Services 280% 232% 48% 317 Ohio Marymount Hospital (Garfield Heights) 197% 150% 47% 318 Texas CHI St. Luke's Brazosport Hospital (Lake Jackson) 198% 152% 46% 319 Rhode Island South County Hospital (Wakefield) 211% 166% 45% 320 Oregon Providence Newberg Medical Center 278% 233% 45% 321 Iowa Pella Regional Health Center 130% 86% 44% 322 Kentucky Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris) 87% 43% 44% 323 Illinois SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Centralia 324% 281% 43% 324 Connecticut Sharon Hospital 165% 122% 43% 325 Minnesota Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater) 181% 139% 42% 326 Michigan Holland Community Hospital 197% 155% 42% 327 Tennessee Macon Community Hospital (Lafayette) 200% 158% 42% 328 Iowa Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids 207% 166% 41% 329 Massachusetts Baystate Wing Hospital (Palmer) 139% 100% 39% 330 Pennsylvania Chester County Hospital (West Chester) 193% 155% 38% 331 Idaho St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics (Cottonwood) 116% 79% 37% 332 Iowa St. Anthony Regional Hospital & Nursing Home (Carroll) 204% 169% 35% 333 Kansas Pratt Regional Medical Center 149% 114% 35% 334 Illinois Wabash General Hospital 1 (Mount Carmel) 159% 125% 34% 335 Michigan Mclaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant) 172% 140% 32% 336 Washington Swedish Medical Center (Seattle) 216% 184% 32% 337 Michigan Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall) 201% 169% 32% 338 Massachusetts Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs) 115% 84% 31% 339 Missouri St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield) 209% 178% 31% 340 Massachusetts Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington) 137% 108% 29% 341 Oregon Providence Milwaukie Hospital 203% 176% 27% 342 Massachusetts Milford Regional Medical Center 141% 115% 26% 343 Vermont Copley Hospital (Morrisville) 140% 115% 25% 344 South Dakota Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton) 214% 191% 23% 345 Wisconsin St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls) 175% 154% 21% 346 Massachusetts Newton-Wellesley Hospital 179% 161% 18% 347 Washington Swedish Medical Center / Cherry Hill (Seattle) 209% 194% 15% 348 Alabama Prattville Baptist Hospital 183% 169% 14% 349 Kentucky Saint Joseph Mount Sterling 147% 134% 13% 350 Kentucky Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville) 235% 224% 11% 351 Wisconsin St Joseph's Hospital (Chippewa Falls) 321% 310% 11% 352 California Adventist Health Clearlake 136% 128% 8% 353 Michigan St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea 179% 175% 4% 354 New York St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick) 367% 363% 4% 355 Minnesota Fairview Lakes Health Services (Wyoming) 148% 145% 3% 356 Ohio Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland) 182% 180% 2% 357 Texas The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler 90% 88% 2% 358 Washington Evergreenhealth Medical Center (Kirkland) 162% 161% 1% 359 Arizona Banner Heart Hospital (Mesa) 0% 0% 0% 360 California Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Rehab Center (Vallejo)* 0% 0% 0% 361 California LA Downtown Medical Center 0% 0% 0% 362 California Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles) 0% 0% 0% 363 Georgia Adventhealth Murray (Chatsworth) 0% 0% 0% 364 Indiana St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel) 0% 0% 0% 365 Indiana The Women's Hospital (Newburgh) 0% 0% 0% 366 Iowa Sartori Memorial Hospital (Cedar Falls) 0% 0% 0% 367 Kansas Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita) 0% 0% 0% 368 Maryland Medstar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore) 0% 0% 0% 369 Maryland University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson) 0% 0% 0% 370 Massachusetts New England Baptist Hospital (Boston) 0% 0% 0% 371 Michigan Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit) 0% 0% 0% 372 Michigan Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron) 0% 0% 0% 373 Michigan Promedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Adrian) 0% 0% 0% 374 Minnesota Buffalo Hospital 0% 0% 0% 375 Minnesota Mayo Clinic Health System (Red Wing) 0% 0% 0% 376 Minnesota Owatonna Hospital 0% 0% 0% 377 New York Hospital for Special Surgery (New York) 0% 0% 0% 378 North Carolina Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford) 0% 0% 0% 379 Ohio Avita Ontario 0% 0% 0% 380 Ohio Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron) 0% 0% 0% 381 Ohio Fairview Hospital (Cleveland) 0% 0% 0% 382 Ohio Mercy Health-Willard Hospital 0% 0% 0% 383 Oklahoma Community Hospital (Oklahoma City) 0% 0% 0% 384 Oklahoma McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City) 0% 0% 0% 385 Oklahoma Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City) 0% 0% 0% 386 Oklahoma Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City) 0% 0% 0% 387 Oklahoma Saint Francis Hospital Vinita 0% 0% 0% 388 Oregon Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)* 0% 0% 0% 389 South Carolina Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital 0% 0% 0% 390 South Carolina Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville) 0% 0% 0% 391 South Carolina Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville) 0% 0% 0% 392 South Dakota Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls) 0% 0% 0% 393 Texas Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco 0% 0% 0% 394 Texas Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls 0% 0% 0% 395 Texas Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler) 0% 0% 0% 396 Texas Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano 0% 0% 0% 397 Texas Hill Country Memorial (Fredericksburg) 0% 0% 0% 398 Texas Methodist Hospital Atascosa (Jourdanton) 0% 0% 0% 399 Texas Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington 0% 0% 0% 400 Texas Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston) 0% 0% 0% 401 Texas The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton 0% 0% 0% 402 Virginia Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg) 0% 0% 0% 403 Wisconsin Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien) 0% 0% 0% 404 Ohio Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown) 275% 276% -1% 405 Minnesota Northfield Hospital 275% 276% -1% 406 Washington Island Hospital (Anacortes) 106% 112% -6% 407 North Dak​​ota CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson 114% 121% -7% 408 California Glendale Adventist Medical Center 214% 224% -10% 409 Massachusetts Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) 245% 257% -12% 410 Ohio Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital (Coldwater) 296% 312% -16% 411 Washington St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor) 168% 184% -16% 412 Wisconsin Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay) 308% 328% -20% 413 Illinois Massac Memorial Hospital (Metropolis) 102% 132% -30% 414 Maine Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan) 64% 103% -39% 415 Washington Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle) 189% 232% -43% 416 South Dakota Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls) 237% 291% -54% 417 Pennsylvania Grand View Health (Sellersville) 196% 257% -61% 418 Arizona Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix) 322% 386% -64% 419 Oklahoma Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)* 127% 203% -76% 420 Arizona Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction) 283% 367% -84% 421 Oklahoma Memorial Hospital (Stilwell) 193% 327% -134% 422 California Adventist Health St. Helena 252% 398% -146% 423 Massachusetts Emerson Hospital (Concord) 142% 323% -181% 424 Florida Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs) Insufficient data 425 Hawaii Straub Clinic And Hospital (Honolulu) Insufficient data 426 Illinois Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington) Insufficient data 427 Illinois Delnor Community Hospital (Geneva) Insufficient data 428 Michigan MidMichigan Medical Center-West Branch Insufficient data 429 Ohio UH St. John Medical Center (Westlake) Insufficient data

*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output