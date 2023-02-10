Every 5-star hospital ranked by financial success

Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, is the most profitable 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It tops a list of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories.
Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana, lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.
The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.
California and Texas are collectively home to half of the hopsitals in the top 10, and 20 hospitals on this list have negative margins despite their CMS distinction, according to the database.
Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.
|
|
State
|
Hospital
|
Total facility cost*
|
Breakeven point*
|
Relative profitability*
|
1
|
Texas
|
Parkview Regional Hospital (Mexia)
|
897%
|
240%
|
657%
|
2
|
Mississippi
|
Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville
|
723%
|
180%
|
543%
|
3
|
California
|
Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe)
|
491%
|
26%
|
465%
|
4
|
Missouri
|
St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs)
|
529%
|
106%
|
423%
|
5
|
Texas
|
CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston
|
522%
|
115%
|
407%
|
6
|
California
|
Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City)
|
464%
|
95%
|
369%
|
7
|
Florida
|
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
|
375%
|
26%
|
349%
|
8
|
California
|
John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus
|
534%
|
193%
|
341%
|
9
|
Ohio
|
Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)
|
441%
|
103%
|
338%
|
10
|
Idaho
|
St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
|
544%
|
207%
|
337%
|
11
|
Florida
|
Palm Bay Hospital (Palm Bay)
|
515%
|
197%
|
318%
|
12
|
Wisconsin
|
Aurora Medical Center Kenosha
|
470%
|
166%
|
304%
|
13
|
North Carolina
|
Atrium Health University City (Charlotte)
|
427%
|
128%
|
299%
|
14
|
Ohio
|
Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital
|
446%
|
150%
|
296%
|
15
|
Florida
|
AdventHealth Deland
|
445%
|
153%
|
292%
|
16
|
Colorado
|
Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)
|
449%
|
158%
|
291%
|
17
|
Florida
|
Florida Hospital Zephyrhills
|
453%
|
165%
|
288%
|
18
|
Wisconsin
|
Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)
|
406%
|
118%
|
288%
|
19
|
Florida
|
Florida Hospital Carrollwood (Tampa)
|
457%
|
176%
|
281%
|
20
|
Georgia
|
Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)
|
393%
|
115%
|
278%
|
21
|
New York
|
White Plains Hospital Center
|
408%
|
130%
|
278%
|
22
|
Missouri
|
Golden Valley Memorial Hospital (Clinton)
|
394%
|
127%
|
267%
|
23
|
Florida
|
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
|
427%
|
162%
|
265%
|
24
|
California
|
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (North Auburn)
|
517%
|
254%
|
263%
|
25
|
Texas
|
Christus Spohn Hospital Alice
|
329%
|
70%
|
259%
|
26
|
Colorado
|
Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)
|
302%
|
45%
|
257%
|
27
|
Hawaii
|
North Hawaii Community Hospital (Kamuela)
|
351%
|
98%
|
253%
|
28
|
California
|
Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)
|
497%
|
246%
|
251%
|
29
|
Missouri
|
St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City)
|
453%
|
204%
|
249%
|
30
|
Texas
|
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
|
401%
|
153%
|
248%
|
31
|
California
|
Sutter Roseville Medical Center
|
454%
|
208%
|
246%
|
32
|
Texas
|
Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle)
|
373%
|
128%
|
245%
|
33
|
California
|
Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center (Coronado)
|
441%
|
197%
|
244%
|
34
|
Georgia
|
Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)
|
327%
|
84%
|
243%
|
35
|
Florida
|
AdventHealth Daytona Beach
|
369%
|
128%
|
241%
|
36
|
Louisiana
|
Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)
|
251%
|
10%
|
241%
|
37
|
Ohio
|
Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)
|
299%
|
61%
|
238%
|
38
|
Ohio
|
Blanchard Valley Hospital (Findlay)
|
343%
|
106%
|
237%
|
39
|
Iowa
|
Trinity Muscatine
|
307%
|
76%
|
231%
|
40
|
Minnesota
|
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester)
|
307%
|
78%
|
229%
|
41
|
Ohio
|
Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
|
374%
|
146%
|
228%
|
42
|
California
|
Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)
|
353%
|
125%
|
228%
|
43
|
Ohio
|
Cleveland Clinic
|
304%
|
77%
|
227%
|
44
|
Pennsylvania
|
Berwick Hospital Center
|
417%
|
190%
|
227%
|
45
|
Colorado
|
Centura Health-Penrose St. Francis Health Services (Colorado Springs)
|
406%
|
179%
|
227%
|
46
|
New York
|
NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens (Flushing)
|
363%
|
137%
|
226%
|
47
|
Texas
|
St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
|
320%
|
98%
|
222%
|
48
|
Colorado
|
Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)
|
428%
|
208%
|
220%
|
49
|
North Carolina
|
Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)
|
362%
|
142%
|
220%
|
50
|
Indiana
|
Parkview Huntington Hospital
|
482%
|
264%
|
218%
|
51
|
Pennsylvania
|
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes-Barre)
|
351%
|
134%
|
217%
|
52
|
Texas
|
Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas
|
306%
|
91%
|
215%
|
53
|
Colorado
|
Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
|
431%
|
216%
|
215%
|
54
|
Louisiana
|
Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
|
326%
|
115%
|
211%
|
55
|
Missouri
|
St. Luke's East Hospital (Lees Summit)
|
386%
|
175%
|
211%
|
56
|
Kansas
|
Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)
|
456%
|
246%
|
210%
|
57
|
Kansas
|
Saint John Hospital (Leavenworth)
|
365%
|
156%
|
209%
|
58
|
Wisconsin
|
The Monroe Clinic
|
305%
|
96%
|
209%
|
59
|
Indiana
|
Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)
|
374%
|
167%
|
207%
|
60
|
Colorado
|
Rose Medical Center (Denver)
|
371%
|
165%
|
206%
|
61
|
North Carolina
|
Park Ridge Health (Hendersonville)
|
307%
|
104%
|
203%
|
62
|
Indiana
|
IU Health West Hospital (Avon)
|
376%
|
174%
|
202%
|
63
|
Ohio
|
Dublin Methodist Hospital
|
355%
|
153%
|
202%
|
64
|
Florida
|
Baptist Medical Center-Nassau (Fernandina Beach)
|
371%
|
171%
|
200%
|
65
|
Michigan
|
Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital
|
313%
|
113%
|
200%
|
66
|
Indiana
|
Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
|
344%
|
145%
|
199%
|
67
|
Nebraska
|
CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)
|
337%
|
140%
|
197%
|
68
|
New York
|
Huntington Hospital
|
293%
|
96%
|
197%
|
69
|
Texas
|
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)
|
365%
|
169%
|
196%
|
70
|
Georgia
|
Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)
|
378%
|
182%
|
196%
|
71
|
Colorado
|
Medical Center of The Rockies (Loveland)
|
466%
|
271%
|
195%
|
72
|
Pennsylvania
|
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital
|
388%
|
193%
|
195%
|
73
|
Wisconsin
|
Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette)
|
411%
|
217%
|
194%
|
74
|
Texas
|
Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South (Burleson )
|
351%
|
158%
|
193%
|
75
|
Hawaii
|
Hilo Medical Center (Hilo)
|
254%
|
62%
|
192%
|
76
|
Illinois
|
Proctor Hospital (Peoria)
|
311%
|
119%
|
192%
|
77
|
Ohio
|
OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)
|
304%
|
112%
|
192%
|
78
|
Oregon
|
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario
|
342%
|
151%
|
191%
|
79
|
Georgia
|
Adventhealth Redmond (Rome)
|
276%
|
85%
|
191%
|
80
|
California
|
Sherman Oaks Hospital
|
264%
|
75%
|
189%
|
81
|
Wisconsin
|
Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital
|
352%
|
164%
|
188%
|
82
|
North Carolina
|
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
|
365%
|
177%
|
188%
|
83
|
Wisconsin
|
SSM Health St Mary's Hospital-Janesville
|
350%
|
162%
|
188%
|
84
|
North Carolina
|
Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
|
268%
|
81%
|
187%
|
85
|
Nebraska
|
CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha)
|
330%
|
143%
|
187%
|
86
|
Pennsylvania
|
Lancaster General Hospital
|
376%
|
189%
|
187%
|
87
|
California
|
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)
|
316%
|
130%
|
186%
|
88
|
California
|
Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)
|
266%
|
81%
|
185%
|
89
|
Kentucky
|
Flaget Memorial Hospital (Bardstown)
|
274%
|
89%
|
185%
|
90
|
Oklahoma
|
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Enid)
|
337%
|
153%
|
184%
|
91
|
North Carolina
|
Vidant Duplin Hospital (Kenansville)
|
410%
|
226%
|
184%
|
92
|
Utah
|
Cedar City Hospital
|
321%
|
140%
|
181%
|
93
|
Wisconsin
|
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo
|
296%
|
115%
|
181%
|
94
|
Texas
|
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
|
361%
|
180%
|
181%
|
95
|
Illinois
|
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (Elmhurst)
|
328%
|
148%
|
180%
|
96
|
Texas
|
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance (Fort Worth)
|
356%
|
178%
|
178%
|
97
|
Missouri
|
Cox Medical Center Branson
|
319%
|
142%
|
177%
|
98
|
Texas
|
Hamilton General Hospital
|
208%
|
31%
|
177%
|
99
|
Texas
|
Cuero Regional Hospital
|
261%
|
85%
|
176%
|
100
|
Wisconsin
|
Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls)
|
388%
|
212%
|
176%
|
101
|
California
|
Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)
|
274%
|
99%
|
175%
|
102
|
Wisconsin
|
Fort Memorial Hospital (Fort Atkinson)
|
329%
|
155%
|
174%
|
103
|
California
|
Stanford Health Care
|
398%
|
224%
|
174%
|
104
|
Idaho
|
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise)
|
342%
|
169%
|
173%
|
105
|
Illinois
|
HSHS Holy Family Hospital (Greenville)
|
398%
|
226%
|
172%
|
106
|
Texas
|
UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital
|
282%
|
110%
|
172%
|
107
|
Virginia
|
Lewisgale Hospital Alleghany (Low Moor)
|
330%
|
158%
|
172%
|
108
|
Louisiana
|
Ochsner Medical Center-Northshore (Slidell)
|
268%
|
98%
|
170%
|
109
|
Florida
|
Desoto Memorial Hospital (Arcadia)
|
317%
|
149%
|
168%
|
110
|
California
|
Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)
|
353%
|
185%
|
168%
|
111
|
Arizona
|
HonorHealth Thompson Peak Medical Center (Scottsdale)
|
299%
|
132%
|
167%
|
112
|
California
|
Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)
|
286%
|
119%
|
167%
|
113
|
Florida
|
Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)
|
334%
|
168%
|
166%
|
114
|
Georgia
|
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia)
|
363%
|
197%
|
166%
|
115
|
Nevada
|
Renown South Meadows Medical Center (Reno)
|
286%
|
120%
|
166%
|
116
|
New York
|
St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn)
|
249%
|
84%
|
165%
|
117
|
Pennsylvania
|
St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton)
|
272%
|
108%
|
164%
|
118
|
Florida
|
Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)
|
298%
|
134%
|
164%
|
119
|
Florida
|
Cape Canaveral Hospital (Cocoa Beach)
|
345%
|
182%
|
163%
|
120
|
California
|
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
|
385%
|
222%
|
163%
|
121
|
Hawaii
|
Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)
|
285%
|
123%
|
162%
|
122
|
North Carolina
|
Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)
|
285%
|
123%
|
162%
|
123
|
California
|
Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento
|
415%
|
255%
|
160%
|
124
|
Indiana
|
Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)
|
347%
|
187%
|
160%
|
125
|
Florida
|
Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)
|
444%
|
286%
|
158%
|
126
|
Wisconsin
|
Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center
|
301%
|
144%
|
157%
|
127
|
Pennsylvania
|
UPMC Northwest (Seneca)
|
270%
|
114%
|
156%
|
128
|
Michigan
|
Spectrum Health United Hospital (Greenville)
|
251%
|
96%
|
155%
|
129
|
Pennsylvania
|
St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem
|
219%
|
64%
|
155%
|
130
|
Illinois
|
Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee)
|
229%
|
75%
|
154%
|
131
|
New Jersey
|
Morristown Medical Center
|
187%
|
33%
|
154%
|
132
|
Ohio
|
Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital (Batavia)
|
275%
|
121%
|
154%
|
133
|
Oklahoma
|
Stillwater Medical Center
|
278%
|
124%
|
154%
|
134
|
Nebraska
|
Bellevue Medical Center
|
324%
|
172%
|
152%
|
135
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mount Nittany Medical Center (State College)
|
322%
|
170%
|
152%
|
136
|
California
|
El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)
|
364%
|
212%
|
152%
|
137
|
Mississippi
|
Methodist Healthcare - Olive Branch Hospital
|
209%
|
57%
|
152%
|
138
|
Illinois
|
Edward Hospital (Naperville)
|
299%
|
148%
|
151%
|
139
|
New Jersey
|
Overlook Medical Center (Summit)
|
249%
|
98%
|
151%
|
140
|
Pennsylvania
|
UPMC Pinnacle (Harrisburg)
|
287%
|
136%
|
151%
|
141
|
Vermont
|
Central Vermont Medical Center (Barre)
|
258%
|
107%
|
151%
|
142
|
New York
|
NYU Langone Health (New York)
|
357%
|
207%
|
150%
|
143
|
Texas
|
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
|
298%
|
148%
|
150%
|
144
|
Illinois
|
Crossroads Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)
|
267%
|
118%
|
149%
|
145
|
Pennsylvania
|
Main Line Health-Lankenau Medical Center
|
267%
|
118%
|
149%
|
146
|
Texas
|
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
|
318%
|
170%
|
148%
|
147
|
Indiana
|
Marion General Hospital
|
379%
|
231%
|
148%
|
148
|
Pennsylvania
|
UPMC Horizon (Greenville)
|
267%
|
119%
|
148%
|
149
|
Ohio
|
OhioHealth Shelby Hospital
|
202%
|
55%
|
147%
|
150
|
Pennsylvania
|
Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center (Camp Hill)
|
298%
|
152%
|
146%
|
151
|
Utah
|
Castleview Hospital (Price)
|
386%
|
240%
|
146%
|
152
|
Vermont
|
University of Vermont-Fletcher Allen Health Care (Burlington)
|
319%
|
173%
|
146%
|
153
|
Wisconsin
|
Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)
|
405%
|
259%
|
146%
|
154
|
Indiana
|
Franciscan Health Mooresville
|
264%
|
119%
|
145%
|
155
|
Michigan
|
University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)
|
255%
|
111%
|
144%
|
156
|
Texas
|
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple
|
208%
|
65%
|
143%
|
157
|
Missouri
|
Missouri Baptist Medical Center (Town and Country)
|
278%
|
135%
|
143%
|
158
|
Illinois
|
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
|
285%
|
143%
|
142%
|
159
|
Michigan
|
Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital (Gaylord)
|
239%
|
97%
|
142%
|
160
|
Minnesota
|
Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)
|
337%
|
197%
|
140%
|
161
|
Montana
|
Great Falls Clinic Hospital
|
293%
|
153%
|
140%
|
162
|
Colorado
|
Boulder Community Health (Boulder)
|
301%
|
161%
|
140%
|
163
|
Louisiana
|
Mercy Regional Medical Center (Ville Platte)
|
241%
|
102%
|
139%
|
164
|
Oregon
|
St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)
|
223%
|
85%
|
138%
|
165
|
Pennsylvania
|
Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
|
332%
|
194%
|
138%
|
166
|
Montana
|
Billings Clinic
|
241%
|
105%
|
136%
|
167
|
Utah
|
Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)
|
298%
|
162%
|
136%
|
168
|
Illinois
|
Rush Oak Park Hospital
|
304%
|
169%
|
135%
|
169
|
Ohio
|
Grand Lake Health System (St. Marys)
|
392%
|
257%
|
135%
|
170
|
Illinois
|
St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)
|
234%
|
99%
|
135%
|
171
|
Pennsylvania
|
WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital
|
299%
|
166%
|
133%
|
172
|
North Carolina
|
Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)
|
303%
|
170%
|
133%
|
173
|
Oregon
|
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford)
|
338%
|
206%
|
132%
|
174
|
Michigan
|
McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)
|
231%
|
100%
|
131%
|
175
|
Pennsylvania
|
St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)
|
231%
|
100%
|
131%
|
176
|
Texas
|
Houston Methodist Hospital
|
332%
|
201%
|
131%
|
177
|
Illinois
|
Northwestern Medicine McHenry
|
290%
|
160%
|
130%
|
178
|
Connecticut
|
Stamford Hospital
|
318%
|
189%
|
129%
|
179
|
Texas
|
UT Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)
|
291%
|
162%
|
129%
|
180
|
Nebraska
|
The Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)
|
295%
|
167%
|
128%
|
181
|
Indiana
|
St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago)
|
215%
|
87%
|
128%
|
182
|
Minnesota
|
Maple Grove Hospital
|
226%
|
98%
|
128%
|
183
|
Illinois
|
Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital
|
280%
|
153%
|
127%
|
184
|
Iowa
|
Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center
|
280%
|
153%
|
127%
|
185
|
Pennsylvania
|
Paoli Hospital
|
278%
|
151%
|
127%
|
186
|
California
|
Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
|
306%
|
180%
|
126%
|
187
|
Wyoming
|
St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)
|
275%
|
149%
|
126%
|
188
|
Colorado
|
Centura Health-St Anthony North Health Campus (Westminster)
|
332%
|
206%
|
126%
|
189
|
Michigan
|
Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial (Fremont)
|
225%
|
100%
|
125%
|
190
|
Wisconsin
|
Meriter Hospital (Madison)
|
288%
|
163%
|
125%
|
191
|
Nebraska
|
CHI Health Midlands (Papillion)
|
318%
|
194%
|
124%
|
192
|
Colorado
|
Vail Health Hospital
|
242%
|
118%
|
124%
|
193
|
Ohio
|
Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)
|
267%
|
145%
|
122%
|
194
|
Utah
|
Alta View Hospital (Sandy)
|
306%
|
184%
|
122%
|
195
|
Wisconsin
|
St. Joseph's Community Hospital West Bend
|
376%
|
254%
|
122%
|
196
|
Pennsylvania
|
UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)
|
196%
|
75%
|
121%
|
197
|
Missouri
|
Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington)
|
282%
|
161%
|
121%
|
198
|
Indiana
|
Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle)
|
284%
|
164%
|
120%
|
199
|
Louisiana
|
Beauregard Memorial Hospital (Deridder)
|
217%
|
97%
|
120%
|
200
|
Louisiana
|
Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital (Lake Charles)
|
231%
|
112%
|
119%
|
201
|
Ohio
|
Magruder Hospital (Port Clinton)
|
252%
|
133%
|
119%
|
202
|
Alabama
|
Lakeland Community Hospital (Haleyville)
|
218%
|
100%
|
118%
|
203
|
Ohio
|
University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center (Beachwood)
|
273%
|
155%
|
118%
|
204
|
Oklahoma
|
Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
|
252%
|
136%
|
116%
|
205
|
Virginia
|
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
|
322%
|
207%
|
115%
|
206
|
Virginia
|
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)
|
287%
|
172%
|
115%
|
207
|
Kansas
|
AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
|
303%
|
188%
|
115%
|
208
|
Rhode Island
|
The Miriam Hospital (Providence)
|
207%
|
92%
|
115%
|
209
|
Wisconsin
|
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison
|
235%
|
121%
|
114%
|
210
|
Ohio
|
Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital
|
225%
|
111%
|
114%
|
211
|
Wisconsin
|
University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics Authority (Madison)
|
283%
|
170%
|
113%
|
212
|
South Carolina
|
Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)
|
366%
|
254%
|
112%
|
213
|
Texas
|
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
|
351%
|
239%
|
112%
|
214
|
California
|
Whittier Hospital Medical Center
|
260%
|
149%
|
111%
|
215
|
Colorado
|
Mt. San Rafael Hospital (Trinidad)
|
298%
|
187%
|
111%
|
216
|
Kansas
|
NMC Health (Newton)
|
233%
|
123%
|
110%
|
217
|
Iowa
|
Finley Hospital (Dubuque)
|
256%
|
147%
|
109%
|
218
|
South Dakota
|
Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls)
|
194%
|
85%
|
109%
|
219
|
Utah
|
LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)
|
273%
|
165%
|
108%
|
220
|
Virginia
|
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)
|
316%
|
208%
|
108%
|
221
|
Ohio
|
Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)
|
234%
|
126%
|
108%
|
222
|
Missouri
|
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
|
201%
|
93%
|
108%
|
223
|
South Carolina
|
Newberry County Memorial Hospital
|
306%
|
199%
|
107%
|
224
|
Virginia
|
Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)
|
239%
|
132%
|
107%
|
225
|
Oregon
|
Asante Three Rivers Medical Center (Grants Pass)
|
355%
|
248%
|
107%
|
226
|
Ohio
|
Wayne Hospital (Greenville)
|
400%
|
294%
|
106%
|
227
|
Colorado
|
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)
|
288%
|
183%
|
105%
|
228
|
California
|
UC San Diego Health Hillcrest-Hillcrest Medical Center
|
291%
|
187%
|
104%
|
229
|
Utah
|
Park City Hospital
|
298%
|
194%
|
104%
|
230
|
New York
|
Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)
|
270%
|
167%
|
103%
|
231
|
Pennsylvania
|
Main Line Health-Bryn Mawr Hospital
|
249%
|
146%
|
103%
|
232
|
Oregon
|
Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center (Tualatin)
|
269%
|
167%
|
102%
|
233
|
Virginia
|
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)
|
279%
|
177%
|
102%
|
234
|
Wisconsin
|
Langlade Hospital (Antigo)
|
202%
|
100%
|
102%
|
235
|
Michigan
|
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (Ann Arbor)
|
205%
|
103%
|
102%
|
236
|
Wisconsin
|
Aurora Lakeland Medical Center (Elkhorn)
|
297%
|
198%
|
99%
|
237
|
Wisconsin
|
Aurora Medical Center (Grafton)
|
306%
|
208%
|
98%
|
238
|
North Carolina
|
Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy)
|
239%
|
142%
|
97%
|
239
|
Nebraska
|
Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln)
|
277%
|
180%
|
97%
|
240
|
California
|
Novato Community Hospital
|
418%
|
321%
|
97%
|
241
|
Minnesota
|
M Health Fairview Woodwinds (Woodbury)
|
237%
|
141%
|
96%
|
242
|
Vermont
|
Rutland Regional Medical Center
|
294%
|
198%
|
96%
|
243
|
South Carolina
|
Mount Pleasant Hospital
|
354%
|
259%
|
95%
|
244
|
Utah
|
St. George Regional Hospital
|
289%
|
194%
|
95%
|
245
|
Idaho
|
Kootenai Health (Coeur D'Alene)
|
237%
|
143%
|
94%
|
246
|
Ohio
|
Summa Western Reserve Hospital (Cuyahoga Falls )
|
216%
|
123%
|
93%
|
247
|
California
|
Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)
|
263%
|
170%
|
93%
|
248
|
Missouri
|
Western Missouri Medical Center (Warrensburg)
|
226%
|
133%
|
93%
|
249
|
South Dakota
|
Avera St. Luke's (Aberdeen)
|
258%
|
167%
|
91%
|
250
|
Ohio
|
Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine)
|
322%
|
232%
|
90%
|
251
|
Ohio
|
Memorial Hospital (Marysville)
|
320%
|
230%
|
90%
|
252
|
Michigan
|
OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group (Escanaba)
|
214%
|
124%
|
90%
|
253
|
Alabama
|
Russell Medical Center (Alexander City)
|
173%
|
83%
|
90%
|
254
|
Illinois
|
Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)
|
218%
|
129%
|
89%
|
255
|
Illinois
|
St. Margaret's Health-Peru
|
262%
|
174%
|
88%
|
256
|
Montana
|
St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)
|
213%
|
126%
|
87%
|
257
|
Minnesota
|
Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia)
|
235%
|
149%
|
86%
|
258
|
Washington
|
Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)
|
216%
|
130%
|
86%
|
259
|
Florida
|
Gulf Breeze Hospital
|
276%
|
190%
|
86%
|
260
|
Illinois
|
OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa)
|
276%
|
190%
|
86%
|
261
|
Illinois
|
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
|
248%
|
162%
|
86%
|
262
|
Pennsylvania
|
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)
|
207%
|
121%
|
86%
|
263
|
Michigan
|
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
|
160%
|
78%
|
82%
|
264
|
New Jersey
|
Newton Medical Center
|
233%
|
151%
|
82%
|
265
|
Oklahoma
|
Integris Grove Hospital
|
280%
|
198%
|
82%
|
266
|
Pennsylvania
|
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
|
214%
|
133%
|
81%
|
267
|
Indiana
|
Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
|
166%
|
85%
|
81%
|
268
|
Wyoming
|
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
|
281%
|
201%
|
80%
|
269
|
Massachusetts
|
The Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton)
|
180%
|
101%
|
79%
|
270
|
Missouri
|
Ray County Memorial Hospital (Richmond)
|
199%
|
120%
|
79%
|
271
|
Tennessee
|
Unity Medical Center (Manchester)
|
131%
|
52%
|
79%
|
272
|
Washington
|
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)
|
233%
|
154%
|
79%
|
273
|
Tennessee
|
Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)
|
239%
|
161%
|
78%
|
274
|
Arizona
|
Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center (Show Low)
|
243%
|
167%
|
76%
|
275
|
Minnesota
|
Welia Health (Mora)
|
184%
|
108%
|
76%
|
276
|
Colorado
|
Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)
|
193%
|
118%
|
75%
|
277
|
Pennsylvania
|
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber
|
169%
|
94%
|
75%
|
278
|
North Carolina
|
Vidant Chowan Hospital (Edenton)
|
253%
|
178%
|
75%
|
279
|
North Carolina
|
Angel Medical Center (Franklin)
|
222%
|
148%
|
74%
|
280
|
New Jersey
|
St. Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)
|
206%
|
132%
|
74%
|
281
|
California
|
Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital
|
295%
|
222%
|
73%
|
282
|
Connecticut
|
Greenwich Hospital Association
|
238%
|
165%
|
73%
|
283
|
Virginia
|
Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria)
|
311%
|
238%
|
73%
|
284
|
Virginia
|
Riverside Doctors' Hospital of Williamsburg
|
298%
|
226%
|
72%
|
285
|
Arkansas
|
Mercy Hospital Rogers
|
166%
|
96%
|
70%
|
286
|
Ohio
|
Wooster Community Hospital
|
207%
|
138%
|
69%
|
287
|
Utah
|
Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)
|
205%
|
137%
|
68%
|
288
|
Iowa
|
Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)
|
213%
|
146%
|
67%
|
289
|
Wisconsin
|
Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)
|
177%
|
110%
|
67%
|
290
|
Oregon
|
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)
|
239%
|
173%
|
66%
|
291
|
Tennessee
|
Henry County Medical Center (Paris)
|
208%
|
142%
|
66%
|
292
|
Missouri
|
Nevada Regional Medical Center
|
183%
|
120%
|
63%
|
293
|
Michigan
|
Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Howell)
|
188%
|
125%
|
63%
|
294
|
Colorado
|
Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont)
|
342%
|
280%
|
62%
|
295
|
Oregon
|
Asante Ashland Community Hospital
|
381%
|
319%
|
62%
|
296
|
Illinois
|
Adventist Hinsdale Hospital (Hinsdale)
|
219%
|
157%
|
62%
|
297
|
Illinois
|
NorthShore University Healthsystem-Evanston Hospital
|
262%
|
201%
|
61%
|
298
|
California
|
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
|
313%
|
252%
|
61%
|
299
|
South Dakota
|
Avera Queen of Peace (Mitchell)
|
285%
|
225%
|
60%
|
300
|
Tennessee
|
Baptist Memorial Hospital Union City
|
318%
|
259%
|
59%
|
301
|
Arkansas
|
Stone County Medical Center (Mountain View)
|
98%
|
39%
|
59%
|
302
|
Iowa
|
Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)
|
159%
|
101%
|
58%
|
303
|
Missouri
|
Cox Monett Hospital
|
169%
|
112%
|
57%
|
304
|
Massachusetts
|
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham
|
167%
|
113%
|
54%
|
305
|
West Virginia
|
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (Weston)
|
318%
|
265%
|
53%
|
306
|
Nebraska
|
Boone County Health Center (Albion)
|
158%
|
105%
|
53%
|
307
|
Wisconsin
|
Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)
|
184%
|
131%
|
53%
|
308
|
Idaho
|
Syringa General Hospital (Grangeville)
|
139%
|
86%
|
53%
|
309
|
California
|
Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
|
254%
|
202%
|
52%
|
310
|
Iowa
|
Mercy Hospital (Iowa City)
|
181%
|
131%
|
50%
|
311
|
Massachusetts
|
Winchester Hospital
|
158%
|
108%
|
50%
|
312
|
Pennsylvania
|
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)
|
262%
|
212%
|
50%
|
313
|
California
|
Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
|
120%
|
71%
|
49%
|
314
|
Utah
|
University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)
|
183%
|
134%
|
49%
|
315
|
Missouri
|
Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
|
203%
|
154%
|
49%
|
316
|
Minnesota
|
Winona Health Services
|
280%
|
232%
|
48%
|
317
|
Ohio
|
Marymount Hospital (Garfield Heights)
|
197%
|
150%
|
47%
|
318
|
Texas
|
CHI St. Luke's Brazosport Hospital (Lake Jackson)
|
198%
|
152%
|
46%
|
319
|
Rhode Island
|
South County Hospital (Wakefield)
|
211%
|
166%
|
45%
|
320
|
Oregon
|
Providence Newberg Medical Center
|
278%
|
233%
|
45%
|
321
|
Iowa
|
Pella Regional Health Center
|
130%
|
86%
|
44%
|
322
|
Kentucky
|
Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris)
|
87%
|
43%
|
44%
|
323
|
Illinois
|
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Centralia
|
324%
|
281%
|
43%
|
324
|
Connecticut
|
Sharon Hospital
|
165%
|
122%
|
43%
|
325
|
Minnesota
|
Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)
|
181%
|
139%
|
42%
|
326
|
Michigan
|
Holland Community Hospital
|
197%
|
155%
|
42%
|
327
|
Tennessee
|
Macon Community Hospital (Lafayette)
|
200%
|
158%
|
42%
|
328
|
Iowa
|
Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids
|
207%
|
166%
|
41%
|
329
|
Massachusetts
|
Baystate Wing Hospital (Palmer)
|
139%
|
100%
|
39%
|
330
|
Pennsylvania
|
Chester County Hospital (West Chester)
|
193%
|
155%
|
38%
|
331
|
Idaho
|
St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics (Cottonwood)
|
116%
|
79%
|
37%
|
332
|
Iowa
|
St. Anthony Regional Hospital & Nursing Home (Carroll)
|
204%
|
169%
|
35%
|
333
|
Kansas
|
Pratt Regional Medical Center
|
149%
|
114%
|
35%
|
334
|
Illinois
|
Wabash General Hospital 1 (Mount Carmel)
|
159%
|
125%
|
34%
|
335
|
Michigan
|
Mclaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant)
|
172%
|
140%
|
32%
|
336
|
Washington
|
Swedish Medical Center (Seattle)
|
216%
|
184%
|
32%
|
337
|
Michigan
|
Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall)
|
201%
|
169%
|
32%
|
338
|
Massachusetts
|
Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)
|
115%
|
84%
|
31%
|
339
|
Missouri
|
St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)
|
209%
|
178%
|
31%
|
340
|
Massachusetts
|
Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)
|
137%
|
108%
|
29%
|
341
|
Oregon
|
Providence Milwaukie Hospital
|
203%
|
176%
|
27%
|
342
|
Massachusetts
|
Milford Regional Medical Center
|
141%
|
115%
|
26%
|
343
|
Vermont
|
Copley Hospital (Morrisville)
|
140%
|
115%
|
25%
|
344
|
South Dakota
|
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)
|
214%
|
191%
|
23%
|
345
|
Wisconsin
|
St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls)
|
175%
|
154%
|
21%
|
346
|
Massachusetts
|
Newton-Wellesley Hospital
|
179%
|
161%
|
18%
|
347
|
Washington
|
Swedish Medical Center / Cherry Hill (Seattle)
|
209%
|
194%
|
15%
|
348
|
Alabama
|
Prattville Baptist Hospital
|
183%
|
169%
|
14%
|
349
|
Kentucky
|
Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
|
147%
|
134%
|
13%
|
350
|
Kentucky
|
Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville)
|
235%
|
224%
|
11%
|
351
|
Wisconsin
|
St Joseph's Hospital (Chippewa Falls)
|
321%
|
310%
|
11%
|
352
|
California
|
Adventist Health Clearlake
|
136%
|
128%
|
8%
|
353
|
Michigan
|
St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
|
179%
|
175%
|
4%
|
354
|
New York
|
St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)
|
367%
|
363%
|
4%
|
355
|
Minnesota
|
Fairview Lakes Health Services (Wyoming)
|
148%
|
145%
|
3%
|
356
|
Ohio
|
Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland)
|
182%
|
180%
|
2%
|
357
|
Texas
|
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler
|
90%
|
88%
|
2%
|
358
|
Washington
|
Evergreenhealth Medical Center (Kirkland)
|
162%
|
161%
|
1%
|
359
|
Arizona
|
Banner Heart Hospital (Mesa)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
360
|
California
|
Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Rehab Center (Vallejo)*
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
361
|
California
|
LA Downtown Medical Center
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
362
|
California
|
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
363
|
Georgia
|
Adventhealth Murray (Chatsworth)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
364
|
Indiana
|
St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
365
|
Indiana
|
The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
366
|
Iowa
|
Sartori Memorial Hospital (Cedar Falls)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
367
|
Kansas
|
Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
368
|
Maryland
|
Medstar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
369
|
Maryland
|
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
370
|
Massachusetts
|
New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
371
|
Michigan
|
Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
372
|
Michigan
|
Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
373
|
Michigan
|
Promedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Adrian)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
374
|
Minnesota
|
Buffalo Hospital
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
375
|
Minnesota
|
Mayo Clinic Health System (Red Wing)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
376
|
Minnesota
|
Owatonna Hospital
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
377
|
New York
|
Hospital for Special Surgery (New York)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
378
|
North Carolina
|
Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
379
|
Ohio
|
Avita Ontario
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
380
|
Ohio
|
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
381
|
Ohio
|
Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
382
|
Ohio
|
Mercy Health-Willard Hospital
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
383
|
Oklahoma
|
Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
384
|
Oklahoma
|
McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
385
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
386
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
387
|
Oklahoma
|
Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
388
|
Oregon
|
Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)*
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
389
|
South Carolina
|
Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
390
|
South Carolina
|
Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
391
|
South Carolina
|
Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
392
|
South Dakota
|
Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
393
|
Texas
|
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
394
|
Texas
|
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
395
|
Texas
|
Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
396
|
Texas
|
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
397
|
Texas
|
Hill Country Memorial (Fredericksburg)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
398
|
Texas
|
Methodist Hospital Atascosa (Jourdanton)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
399
|
Texas
|
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
400
|
Texas
|
Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
401
|
Texas
|
The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
402
|
Virginia
|
Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
403
|
Wisconsin
|
Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
404
|
Ohio
|
Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
|
275%
|
276%
|
-1%
|
405
|
Minnesota
|
Northfield Hospital
|
275%
|
276%
|
-1%
|
406
|
Washington
|
Island Hospital (Anacortes)
|
106%
|
112%
|
-6%
|
407
|
North Dakota
|
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
|
114%
|
121%
|
-7%
|
408
|
California
|
Glendale Adventist Medical Center
|
214%
|
224%
|
-10%
|
409
|
Massachusetts
|
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
|
245%
|
257%
|
-12%
|
410
|
Ohio
|
Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital (Coldwater)
|
296%
|
312%
|
-16%
|
411
|
Washington
|
St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor)
|
168%
|
184%
|
-16%
|
412
|
Wisconsin
|
Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)
|
308%
|
328%
|
-20%
|
413
|
Illinois
|
Massac Memorial Hospital (Metropolis)
|
102%
|
132%
|
-30%
|
414
|
Maine
|
Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)
|
64%
|
103%
|
-39%
|
415
|
Washington
|
Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)
|
189%
|
232%
|
-43%
|
416
|
South Dakota
|
Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls)
|
237%
|
291%
|
-54%
|
417
|
Pennsylvania
|
Grand View Health (Sellersville)
|
196%
|
257%
|
-61%
|
418
|
Arizona
|
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
|
322%
|
386%
|
-64%
|
419
|
Oklahoma
|
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)*
|
127%
|
203%
|
-76%
|
420
|
Arizona
|
Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction)
|
283%
|
367%
|
-84%
|
421
|
Oklahoma
|
Memorial Hospital (Stilwell)
|
193%
|
327%
|
-134%
|
422
|
California
|
Adventist Health St. Helena
|
252%
|
398%
|
-146%
|
423
|
Massachusetts
|
Emerson Hospital (Concord)
|
142%
|
323%
|
-181%
|
424
|
Florida
|
Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs)
|
Insufficient data
|
425
|
Hawaii
|
Straub Clinic And Hospital (Honolulu)
|
Insufficient data
|
426
|
Illinois
|
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington)
|
Insufficient data
|
427
|
Illinois
|
Delnor Community Hospital (Geneva)
|
Insufficient data
|
428
|
Michigan
|
MidMichigan Medical Center-West Branch
|
Insufficient data
|
429
|
Ohio
|
UH St. John Medical Center (Westlake)
|
Insufficient data
*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output