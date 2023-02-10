Every 5-star hospital ranked by financial success

Marcus Robertson

Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, is the most profitable 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It tops a list of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories.

Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana, lists a hospital's total facility cost (the average amount paid for its services, weighted by volume of claims, as a percentage of what Medicare would have paid) and its breakeven point, shown as the average amount a hospital needs to be paid for its services, as a percentage of what Medicare would pay, to end up with no profit and no loss.

The difference between the two figures — what the hospital is paid versus its breakeven price — represents its relative profitability.

California and Texas are collectively home to half of the hopsitals in the top 10, and 20 hospitals on this list have negative margins despite their CMS distinction, according to the database.

Note: Total facility cost is based on 2018-2020 data. Breakeven points were determined by the National Academy for State Health Policy through an analysis of each hospital's 2019 Medicare Cost Reports. As newer data becomes available, these figures will be updated.

 

State

Hospital

Total facility cost*

Breakeven point*

Relative profitability*

1

Texas

Parkview Regional Hospital (Mexia)

897%

240%

657%

2

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville

723%

180%

543%

3

California

Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe)

491%

26%

465%

4

Missouri

St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs)

529%

106%

423%

5

Texas

CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston

522%

115%

407%

6

California

Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City)

464%

95%

369%

7

Florida

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

375%

26%

349%

8

California

John Muir Medical Center-Concord Campus

534%

193%

341%

9

Ohio

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

441%

103%

338%

10

Idaho

St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

544%

207%

337%

11

Florida

Palm Bay Hospital (Palm Bay)

515%

197%

318%

12

Wisconsin

Aurora Medical Center Kenosha

470%

166%

304%

13

North Carolina

Atrium Health University City (Charlotte)

427%

128%

299%

14

Ohio

Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital

446%

150%

296%

15

Florida

AdventHealth Deland

445%

153%

292%

16

Colorado

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

449%

158%

291%

17

Florida

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills

453%

165%

288%

18

Wisconsin

Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)

406%

118%

288%

19

Florida

Florida Hospital Carrollwood (Tampa)

457%

176%

281%

20

Georgia

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

393%

115%

278%

21

New York

White Plains Hospital Center

408%

130%

278%

22

Missouri

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital (Clinton)

394%

127%

267%

23

Florida

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

427%

162%

265%

24

California

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (North Auburn)

517%

254%

263%

25

Texas

Christus Spohn Hospital Alice

329%

70%

259%

26

Colorado

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

302%

45%

257%

27

Hawaii

North Hawaii Community Hospital (Kamuela)

351%

98%

253%

28

California

Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)

497%

246%

251%

29

Missouri

St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City)

453%

204%

249%

30

Texas

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville

401%

153%

248%

31

California

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

454%

208%

246%

32

Texas

Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle)

373%

128%

245%

33

California

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center (Coronado)

441%

197%

244%

34

Georgia

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)

327%

84%

243%

35

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

369%

128%

241%

36

Louisiana

Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)

251%

10%

241%

37

Ohio

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

299%

61%

238%

38

Ohio

Blanchard Valley Hospital (Findlay)

343%

106%

237%

39

Iowa

Trinity Muscatine

307%

76%

231%

40

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester)

307%

78%

229%

41

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

374%

146%

228%

42

California

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

353%

125%

228%

43

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic

304%

77%

227%

44

Pennsylvania

Berwick Hospital Center

417%

190%

227%

45

Colorado

Centura Health-Penrose St. Francis Health Services (Colorado Springs)

406%

179%

227%

46

New York

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens (Flushing)

363%

137%

226%

47

Texas

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

320%

98%

222%

48

Colorado

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

428%

208%

220%

49

North Carolina

Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)

362%

142%

220%

50

Indiana

Parkview Huntington Hospital

482%

264%

218%

51

Pennsylvania

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes-Barre)

351%

134%

217%

52

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas

306%

91%

215%

53

Colorado

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

431%

216%

215%

54

Louisiana

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

326%

115%

211%

55

Missouri

St. Luke's East Hospital (Lees Summit)

386%

175%

211%

56

Kansas

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

456%

246%

210%

57

Kansas

Saint John Hospital (Leavenworth)

365%

156%

209%

58

Wisconsin

The Monroe Clinic

305%

96%

209%

59

Indiana

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)

374%

167%

207%

60

Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

371%

165%

206%

61

North Carolina

Park Ridge Health (Hendersonville)

307%

104%

203%

62

Indiana

IU Health West Hospital (Avon)

376%

174%

202%

63

Ohio

Dublin Methodist Hospital

355%

153%

202%

64

Florida

Baptist Medical Center-Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

371%

171%

200%

65

Michigan

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

313%

113%

200%

66

Indiana

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

344%

145%

199%

67

Nebraska

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

337%

140%

197%

68

New York

Huntington Hospital

293%

96%

197%

69

Texas

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

365%

169%

196%

70

Georgia

Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)

378%

182%

196%

71

Colorado

Medical Center of The Rockies (Loveland)

466%

271%

195%

72

Pennsylvania

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

388%

193%

195%

73

Wisconsin

Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette)

411%

217%

194%

74

Texas

Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South (Burleson )

351%

158%

193%

75

Hawaii

Hilo Medical Center (Hilo)

254%

62%

192%

76

Illinois

Proctor Hospital (Peoria)

311%

119%

192%

77

Ohio

OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)

304%

112%

192%

78

Oregon

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario

342%

151%

191%

79

Georgia

Adventhealth Redmond (Rome)

276%

85%

191%

80

California

Sherman Oaks Hospital

264%

75%

189%

81

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital

352%

164%

188%

82

North Carolina

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

365%

177%

188%

83

Wisconsin

SSM Health St Mary's Hospital-Janesville

350%

162%

188%

84

North Carolina

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

268%

81%

187%

85

Nebraska

CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha)

330%

143%

187%

86

Pennsylvania

Lancaster General Hospital

376%

189%

187%

87

California

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)

316%

130%

186%

88

California

Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)

266%

81%

185%

89

Kentucky

Flaget Memorial Hospital (Bardstown)

274%

89%

185%

90

Oklahoma

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Enid)

337%

153%

184%

91

North Carolina

Vidant Duplin Hospital (Kenansville)

410%

226%

184%

92

Utah

Cedar City Hospital

321%

140%

181%

93

Wisconsin

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo

296%

115%

181%

94

Texas

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

361%

180%

181%

95

Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (Elmhurst)

328%

148%

180%

96

Texas

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance (Fort Worth)

356%

178%

178%

97

Missouri

Cox Medical Center Branson

319%

142%

177%

98

Texas

Hamilton General Hospital

208%

31%

177%

99

Texas

Cuero Regional Hospital

261%

85%

176%

100

Wisconsin

Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls)

388%

212%

176%

101

California

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

274%

99%

175%

102

Wisconsin

Fort Memorial Hospital (Fort Atkinson)

329%

155%

174%

103

California

Stanford Health Care

398%

224%

174%

104

Idaho

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise)

342%

169%

173%

105

Illinois

HSHS Holy Family Hospital (Greenville)

398%

226%

172%

106

Texas

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

282%

110%

172%

107

Virginia

Lewisgale Hospital Alleghany (Low Moor)

330%

158%

172%

108

Louisiana

Ochsner Medical Center-Northshore (Slidell)

268%

98%

170%

109

Florida

Desoto Memorial Hospital (Arcadia)

317%

149%

168%

110

California

Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)

353%

185%

168%

111

Arizona

HonorHealth Thompson Peak Medical Center (Scottsdale)

299%

132%

167%

112

California

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

286%

119%

167%

113

Florida

Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)

334%

168%

166%

114

Georgia

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia)

363%

197%

166%

115

Nevada

Renown South Meadows Medical Center (Reno)

286%

120%

166%

116

New York

St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn)

249%

84%

165%

117

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton)

272%

108%

164%

118

Florida

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

298%

134%

164%

119

Florida

Cape Canaveral Hospital (Cocoa Beach)

345%

182%

163%

120

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

385%

222%

163%

121

Hawaii

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

285%

123%

162%

122

North Carolina

Davie Medical Center (Mocksville)

285%

123%

162%

123

California

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

415%

255%

160%

124

Indiana

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)

347%

187%

160%

125

Florida

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)

444%

286%

158%

126

Wisconsin

Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center

301%

144%

157%

127

Pennsylvania

UPMC Northwest (Seneca)

270%

114%

156%

128

Michigan

Spectrum Health United Hospital (Greenville)

251%

96%

155%

129

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem

219%

64%

155%

130

Illinois

Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee)

229%

75%

154%

131

New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center

187%

33%

154%

132

Ohio

Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital (Batavia)

275%

121%

154%

133

Oklahoma

Stillwater Medical Center

278%

124%

154%

134

Nebraska

Bellevue Medical Center

324%

172%

152%

135

Pennsylvania

Mount Nittany Medical Center (State College)

322%

170%

152%

136

California

El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)

364%

212%

152%

137

Mississippi

Methodist Healthcare - Olive Branch Hospital

209%

57%

152%

138

Illinois

Edward Hospital (Naperville)

299%

148%

151%

139

New Jersey

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

249%

98%

151%

140

Pennsylvania

UPMC Pinnacle (Harrisburg)

287%

136%

151%

141

Vermont

Central Vermont Medical Center (Barre)

258%

107%

151%

142

New York

NYU Langone Health (New York)

357%

207%

150%

143

Texas

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

298%

148%

150%

144

Illinois

Crossroads Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)

267%

118%

149%

145

Pennsylvania

Main Line Health-Lankenau Medical Center

267%

118%

149%

146

Texas

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

318%

170%

148%

147

Indiana

Marion General Hospital

379%

231%

148%

148

Pennsylvania

UPMC Horizon (Greenville)

267%

119%

148%

149

Ohio

OhioHealth Shelby Hospital

202%

55%

147%

150

Pennsylvania

​​Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center (Camp Hill)

298%

152%

146%

151

Utah

Castleview Hospital (Price)

386%

240%

146%

152

Vermont

University of Vermont-Fletcher Allen Health Care (Burlington)

319%

173%

146%

153

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)

405%

259%

146%

154

Indiana

Franciscan Health Mooresville

264%

119%

145%

155

Michigan

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

255%

111%

144%

156

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple

208%

65%

143%

157

Missouri

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (Town and Country)

278%

135%

143%

158

Illinois

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

285%

143%

142%

159

Michigan

Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital (Gaylord)

239%

97%

142%

160

Minnesota

​​Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)

337%

197%

140%

161

Montana

Great Falls Clinic Hospital

293%

153%

140%

162

Colorado

Boulder Community Health (Boulder)

301%

161%

140%

163

Louisiana

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Ville Platte)

241%

102%

139%

164

Oregon

St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)

223%

85%

138%

165

Pennsylvania

Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

332%

194%

138%

166

Montana

Billings Clinic

241%

105%

136%

167

Utah

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)

298%

162%

136%

168

Illinois

Rush Oak Park Hospital

304%

169%

135%

169

Ohio

Grand Lake Health System (St. Marys)

392%

257%

135%

170

Illinois

St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)

234%

99%

135%

171

Pennsylvania

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital

299%

166%

133%

172

North Carolina

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

303%

170%

133%

173

Oregon

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford)

338%

206%

132%

174

Michigan

McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)

231%

100%

131%

175

Pennsylvania

St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)

231%

100%

131%

176

Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital

332%

201%

131%

177

Illinois

Northwestern Medicine McHenry

290%

160%

130%

178

Connecticut

Stamford Hospital

318%

189%

129%

179

Texas

UT Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)

291%

162%

129%

180

Nebraska

The Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)

295%

167%

128%

181

Indiana

St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago)

215%

87%

128%

182

Minnesota

Maple Grove Hospital

226%

98%

128%

183

Illinois

Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital

280%

153%

127%

184

Iowa

Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center

280%

153%

127%

185

Pennsylvania

Paoli Hospital

278%

151%

127%

186

California

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

306%

180%

126%

187

Wyoming

St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)

275%

149%

126%

188

Colorado

Centura Health-St Anthony North Health Campus (Westminster)

332%

206%

126%

189

Michigan

Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial (Fremont)

225%

100%

125%

190

Wisconsin

Meriter Hospital (Madison)

288%

163%

125%

191

Nebraska

CHI Health Midlands (Papillion)

318%

194%

124%

192

Colorado

Vail Health Hospital

242%

118%

124%

193

Ohio

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)

267%

145%

122%

194

Utah

Alta View Hospital (Sandy)

306%

184%

122%

195

Wisconsin

St. Joseph's Community Hospital West Bend

376%

254%

122%

196

Pennsylvania

UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)

196%

75%

121%

197

Missouri

Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington)

282%

161%

121%

198

Indiana

Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle)

284%

164%

120%

199

Louisiana

Beauregard Memorial Hospital (Deridder)

217%

97%

120%

200

Louisiana

Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital (Lake Charles)

231%

112%

119%

201

Ohio

Magruder Hospital (Port Clinton)

252%

133%

119%

202

Alabama

Lakeland Community Hospital (Haleyville)

218%

100%

118%

203

Ohio

University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center (Beachwood)

273%

155%

118%

204

Oklahoma

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

252%

136%

116%

205

Virginia

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

322%

207%

115%

206

Virginia

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

287%

172%

115%

207

Kansas

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

303%

188%

115%

208

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

207%

92%

115%

209

Wisconsin

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison

235%

121%

114%

210

Ohio

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital

225%

111%

114%

211

Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics Authority (Madison)

283%

170%

113%

212

South Carolina

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)

366%

254%

112%

213

Texas

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

351%

239%

112%

214

California

Whittier Hospital Medical Center

260%

149%

111%

215

Colorado

Mt. San Rafael Hospital (Trinidad)

298%

187%

111%

216

Kansas

NMC Health (Newton)

233%

123%

110%

217

Iowa

Finley Hospital (Dubuque)

256%

147%

109%

218

South Dakota

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls)

194%

85%

109%

219

Utah

LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)

273%

165%

108%

220

Virginia

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)

316%

208%

108%

221

Ohio

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

234%

126%

108%

222

Missouri

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

201%

93%

108%

223

South Carolina

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

306%

199%

107%

224

Virginia

Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)

239%

132%

107%

225

Oregon

Asante Three Rivers Medical Center (Grants Pass)

355%

248%

107%

226

Ohio

Wayne Hospital (Greenville)

400%

294%

106%

227

Colorado

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

288%

183%

105%

228

California

UC San Diego Health Hillcrest-Hillcrest Medical Center

291%

187%

104%

229

Utah

Park City Hospital

298%

194%

104%

230

New York

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

270%

167%

103%

231

Pennsylvania

Main Line Health-Bryn Mawr Hospital

249%

146%

103%

232

Oregon

Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center (Tualatin)

269%

167%

102%

233

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

279%

177%

102%

234

Wisconsin

Langlade Hospital (Antigo)

202%

100%

102%

235

Michigan

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (Ann Arbor)

205%

103%

102%

236

Wisconsin

Aurora Lakeland Medical Center (Elkhorn)

297%

198%

99%

237

Wisconsin

Aurora Medical Center (Grafton)

306%

208%

98%

238

North Carolina

Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy)

239%

142%

97%

239

Nebraska

Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln)

277%

180%

97%

240

California

Novato Community Hospital

418%

321%

97%

241

Minnesota

M Health Fairview Woodwinds (Woodbury)

237%

141%

96%

242

Vermont

Rutland Regional Medical Center

294%

198%

96%

243

South Carolina

Mount Pleasant Hospital

354%

259%

95%

244

Utah

St. George Regional Hospital

289%

194%

95%

245

Idaho

Kootenai Health (Coeur D'Alene)

237%

143%

94%

246

Ohio

Summa Western Reserve Hospital (Cuyahoga Falls )

216%

123%

93%

247

California

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

263%

170%

93%

248

Missouri

Western Missouri Medical Center (Warrensburg)

226%

133%

93%

249

South Dakota

Avera St. Luke's (Aberdeen)

258%

167%

91%

250

Ohio

Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine)

322%

232%

90%

251

Ohio

Memorial Hospital (Marysville)

320%

230%

90%

252

Michigan

OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group (Escanaba)

214%

124%

90%

253

Alabama

Russell Medical Center (Alexander City)

173%

83%

90%

254

Illinois

Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)

218%

129%

89%

255

Illinois

St. Margaret's Health-Peru

262%

174%

88%

256

Montana

St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)

213%

126%

87%

257

Minnesota

Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia)

235%

149%

86%

258

Washington

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)

216%

130%

86%

259

Florida

Gulf Breeze Hospital

276%

190%

86%

260

Illinois

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa)

276%

190%

86%

261

Illinois

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

248%

162%

86%

262

Pennsylvania

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

207%

121%

86%

263

Michigan

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

160%

78%

82%

264

New Jersey

Newton Medical Center

233%

151%

82%

265

Oklahoma

Integris Grove Hospital

280%

198%

82%

266

Pennsylvania

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

214%

133%

81%

267

Indiana

Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital

166%

85%

81%

268

Wyoming

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

281%

201%

80%

269

Massachusetts

The Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton)

180%

101%

79%

270

Missouri

Ray County Memorial Hospital (Richmond)

199%

120%

79%

271

Tennessee

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

131%

52%

79%

272

Washington

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

233%

154%

79%

273

Tennessee

Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)

239%

161%

78%

274

Arizona

Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center (Show Low)

243%

167%

76%

275

Minnesota

Welia Health (Mora)

184%

108%

76%

276

Colorado

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

193%

118%

75%

277

Pennsylvania

Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber

169%

94%

75%

278

North Carolina

Vidant Chowan Hospital (Edenton)

253%

178%

75%

279

North Carolina

Angel Medical Center (Franklin)

222%

148%

74%

280

New Jersey

St. Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)

206%

132%

74%

281

California

Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital

295%

222%

73%

282

Connecticut

Greenwich Hospital Association

238%

165%

73%

283

Virginia

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria)

311%

238%

73%

284

Virginia

Riverside Doctors' Hospital of Williamsburg

298%

226%

72%

285

Arkansas

Mercy Hospital Rogers

166%

96%

70%

286

Ohio

Wooster Community Hospital

207%

138%

69%

287

Utah

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

205%

137%

68%

288

Iowa

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

213%

146%

67%

289

Wisconsin

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

177%

110%

67%

290

Oregon

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

239%

173%

66%

291

Tennessee

Henry County Medical Center (Paris)

208%

142%

66%

292

Missouri

Nevada Regional Medical Center

183%

120%

63%

293

Michigan

Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Howell)

188%

125%

63%

294

Colorado

Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont)

342%

280%

62%

295

Oregon

Asante Ashland Community Hospital

381%

319%

62%

296

Illinois

Adventist Hinsdale Hospital (Hinsdale)

219%

157%

62%

297

Illinois

NorthShore University Healthsystem-Evanston Hospital

262%

201%

61%

298

California

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

313%

252%

61%

299

South Dakota

Avera Queen of Peace (Mitchell)

285%

225%

60%

300

Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Hospital Union City

318%

259%

59%

301

Arkansas

Stone County Medical Center (Mountain View)

98%

39%

59%

302

Iowa

Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)

159%

101%

58%

303

Missouri

Cox Monett Hospital

169%

112%

57%

304

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham

167%

113%

54%

305

West Virginia

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (Weston)

318%

265%

53%

306

Nebraska

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

158%

105%

53%

307

Wisconsin

Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)

184%

131%

53%

308

Idaho

Syringa General Hospital (Grangeville)

139%

86%

53%

309

California

Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

254%

202%

52%

310

Iowa

Mercy Hospital (Iowa City)

181%

131%

50%

311

Massachusetts

Winchester Hospital

158%

108%

50%

312

Pennsylvania

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

262%

212%

50%

313

California

Alhambra Hospital Medical Center

120%

71%

49%

314

Utah

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

183%

134%

49%

315

Missouri

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

203%

154%

49%

316

Minnesota

Winona Health Services

280%

232%

48%

317

Ohio

Marymount Hospital (Garfield Heights)

197%

150%

47%

318

Texas

CHI St. Luke's Brazosport Hospital (Lake Jackson)

198%

152%

46%

319

Rhode Island

South County Hospital (Wakefield)

211%

166%

45%

320

Oregon

Providence Newberg Medical Center

278%

233%

45%

321

Iowa

Pella Regional Health Center

130%

86%

44%

322

Kentucky

Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris)

87%

43%

44%

323

Illinois

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Centralia

324%

281%

43%

324

Connecticut

Sharon Hospital

165%

122%

43%

325

Minnesota

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

181%

139%

42%

326

Michigan

Holland Community Hospital

197%

155%

42%

327

Tennessee

Macon Community Hospital (Lafayette)

200%

158%

42%

328

Iowa

Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids

207%

166%

41%

329

Massachusetts

Baystate Wing Hospital (Palmer)

139%

100%

39%

330

Pennsylvania

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

193%

155%

38%

331

Idaho

St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics (Cottonwood)

116%

79%

37%

332

Iowa

St. Anthony Regional Hospital & Nursing Home (Carroll)

204%

169%

35%

333

Kansas

Pratt Regional Medical Center

149%

114%

35%

334

Illinois

Wabash General Hospital 1 (Mount Carmel)

159%

125%

34%

335

Michigan

Mclaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant)

172%

140%

32%

336

Washington

Swedish Medical Center (Seattle)

216%

184%

32%

337

Michigan

Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall)

201%

169%

32%

338

Massachusetts

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

115%

84%

31%

339

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

209%

178%

31%

340

Massachusetts

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

137%

108%

29%

341

Oregon

Providence Milwaukie Hospital

203%

176%

27%

342

Massachusetts

Milford Regional Medical Center

141%

115%

26%

343

Vermont

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

140%

115%

25%

344

South Dakota

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

214%

191%

23%

345

Wisconsin

St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls)

175%

154%

21%

346

Massachusetts

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

179%

161%

18%

347

Washington

Swedish Medical Center / Cherry Hill (Seattle)

209%

194%

15%

348

Alabama

Prattville Baptist Hospital

183%

169%

14%

349

Kentucky

Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

147%

134%

13%

350

Kentucky

Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville)

235%

224%

11%

351

Wisconsin

St Joseph's Hospital (Chippewa Falls)

321%

310%

11%

352

California

Adventist Health Clearlake

136%

128%

8%

353

Michigan

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

179%

175%

4%

354

New York

St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)

367%

363%

4%

355

Minnesota

Fairview Lakes Health Services (Wyoming)

148%

145%

3%

356

Ohio

Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland)

182%

180%

2%

357

Texas

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler

90%

88%

2%

358

Washington

Evergreenhealth Medical Center (Kirkland)

162%

161%

1%

359

Arizona

Banner Heart Hospital (Mesa)

0%

0%

0%

360

California

Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Rehab Center (Vallejo)*

0%

0%

0%

361

California

LA Downtown Medical Center

0%

0%

0%

362

California

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)

0%

0%

0%

363

Georgia

Adventhealth Murray (Chatsworth)

0%

0%

0%

364

Indiana

St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)

0%

0%

0%

365

Indiana

The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)

0%

0%

0%

366

Iowa

Sartori Memorial Hospital (Cedar Falls)

0%

0%

0%

367

Kansas

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

0%

0%

0%

368

Maryland

Medstar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)

0%

0%

0%

369

Maryland

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

0%

0%

0%

370

Massachusetts

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

0%

0%

0%

371

Michigan

Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit)

0%

0%

0%

372

Michigan

Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron)

0%

0%

0%

373

Michigan

Promedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Adrian)

0%

0%

0%

374

Minnesota

Buffalo Hospital

0%

0%

0%

375

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System (Red Wing)

0%

0%

0%

376

Minnesota

Owatonna Hospital

0%

0%

0%

377

New York

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York)

0%

0%

0%

378

North Carolina

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

0%

0%

0%

379

Ohio

Avita Ontario

0%

0%

0%

380

Ohio

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

0%

0%

0%

381

Ohio

Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

0%

0%

0%

382

Ohio

Mercy Health-Willard Hospital

0%

0%

0%

383

Oklahoma

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

0%

0%

0%

384

Oklahoma

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

0%

0%

0%

385

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

0%

0%

0%

386

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

0%

0%

0%

387

Oklahoma

Saint Francis Hospital Vinita

0%

0%

0%

388

Oregon

Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)*

0%

0%

0%

389

South Carolina

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

0%

0%

0%

390

South Carolina

Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville)

0%

0%

0%

391

South Carolina

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

0%

0%

0%

392

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

0%

0%

0%

393

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco

0%

0%

0%

394

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls

0%

0%

0%

395

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

0%

0%

0%

396

Texas

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano

0%

0%

0%

397

Texas

Hill Country Memorial (Fredericksburg)

0%

0%

0%

398

Texas

Methodist Hospital Atascosa (Jourdanton)

0%

0%

0%

399

Texas

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington

0%

0%

0%

400

Texas

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

0%

0%

0%

401

Texas

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

0%

0%

0%

402

Virginia

Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg)

0%

0%

0%

403

Wisconsin

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)

0%

0%

0%

404

Ohio

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

275%

276%

-1%

405

Minnesota

Northfield Hospital

275%

276%

-1%

406

Washington

Island Hospital (Anacortes)

106%

112%

-6%

407

North Dak​​ota

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

114%

121%

-7%

408

California

Glendale Adventist Medical Center

214%

224%

-10%

409

Massachusetts

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

245%

257%

-12%

410

Ohio

Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital (Coldwater)

296%

312%

-16%

411

Washington

St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor)

168%

184%

-16%

412

Wisconsin

Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)

308%

328%

-20%

413

Illinois

Massac Memorial Hospital (Metropolis)

102%

132%

-30%

414

Maine

Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

64%

103%

-39%

415

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

189%

232%

-43%

416

South Dakota

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls)

237%

291%

-54%

417

Pennsylvania

Grand View Health (Sellersville)

196%

257%

-61%

418

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

322%

386%

-64%

419

Oklahoma

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)*

127%

203%

-76%

420

Arizona

Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction)

283%

367%

-84%

421

Oklahoma

Memorial Hospital (Stilwell)

193%

327%

-134%

422

California

Adventist Health St. Helena

252%

398%

-146%

423

Massachusetts

Emerson Hospital (Concord)

142%

323%

-181%

424

Florida

Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs)

Insufficient data

425

Hawaii

Straub Clinic And Hospital (Honolulu)

Insufficient data

426

Illinois

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington)

Insufficient data

427

Illinois

Delnor Community Hospital (Geneva)

Insufficient data

428

Michigan

MidMichigan Medical Center-West Branch

Insufficient data

429

Ohio

UH St. John Medical Center (Westlake)

Insufficient data

*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output

*as a percent of what Medicare would reimburse for the hospital's cumulative service output

 

