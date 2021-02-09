Colorado medical center apologizes after canceling vaccine appointment over unpaid bill

Boulder (Colo.) Medical Center has apologized after canceling a man's appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine because he owed the medical center $243, according to 9News.

Michael Rogan, a 72-year-old cancer patient, said it took him several weeks to secure a vaccine appointment. He got a call from the BMC Feb. 2 and scheduled his first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the next day he received a second call from someone else at the medical center saying he couldn't get the vaccine until he paid his outstanding bill, according to the report.

"I know I owe them money, but I don't think it should be tied to [the vaccine]," Mr. Rogan told 9News.

After being informed of the situation, the medical center's CEO called Mr. Rogan. The medical center apologized for the error and scheduled a vaccine appointment for him, according to the report.

"The Governor had been clear that there should be no barrier to receiving the vaccine and the state has been very clear with providers about providing the vaccine to Coloradans in the most efficient way possible," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement to 9News. "We are working with providers across Colorado to remove barriers to accessing this life-saving and crisis-ending vaccine."

Information on the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website says cost will not be a barrier to getting the vaccine, and providers aren't allowed to turn away an individual because of their current medical coverage status.

