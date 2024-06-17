CMS to end Change hack funding assistance in July

CMS is winding down financial assistance to providers that had Medicare payments disrupted by the cyberattack on Change Healthcare.

CMS will no longer accept requests for advanced payments after July 12, according to a June 17 news release from the agency. It provided $2.55 billion in advanced payments to 4,200 Medicare Part A providers through the program and $717.2 million in payments to Part B providers.

CMS has been repaid 96% of the advanced payments it issued, according to the release.

Change Healthcare, the largest healthcare claims clearinghouse in the U.S., was hacked by a ransomware group in late February. The outage led to disruption across the healthcare system.

CMS established its program to provide advanced payments to providers struggling to receive payments in early March. The majority of Change Healthcare's systems were restored by mid-April.

UnitedHealth Group, which owns Change Healthcare, has provided $6 billion in assistance to affected providers. In its release, CMS said any providers still having difficulty billing or receiving payments should contact Change Healthcare.