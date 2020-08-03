CMS terminates Missouri hospital's Medicare contract

CMS has ended its provider agreement with Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, Mo.

The Medicare contract termination came after the hospital abruptly shut down in January. The Medicare program will not make payments to the hospital for services provided after July 15, according to an involuntary termination notice published by CMS.

Pinnacle Regional Hospital, formerly known as Cooper County Memorial Hospital, cited the need for costly repairs as the reason for shutting down. It closed about a month after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services inspected the hospital and cited it for sterile processing procedures. The health department ordered the hospital to stop performing surgery until the sterile processing unit was upgraded.

Hospital officials initially said they were working with the state to rectify the situation, but they ultimately decided to close the facility instead of making the repairs.

The hospital is owned by Pinnacle Healthcare. The company closed its other hospital in Overland Park, Kan., and its affiliated clinics in April. Pinnacle has not announced plans to sell or reopen either facility.

