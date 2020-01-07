Missouri hospital ordered to stop performing surgery

Missouri health regulators have told Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Booneville, Mo., to stop performing surgery until its sterile processing unit is upgraded, according to KCUR.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services inspected Pinnacle Regional, which specializes in bariatric surgery, in December and cited the facility for sterile processing procedures. The hospital is making needed repairs to comply with the state's directive and resume performing surgeries, hospital CEO Joe Conigliaro told KCUR.

"We've elected to forgo surgical services in the immediate future and we're working with the state right now on getting a plan moving forward to rectify the situation," Mr. Conigliaro said.

Douglas Palzer acquired Pinnacle Regional in 2018. He also owns Blue Valley Hospital in Overland Park, Kan., which lost its Medicare contract in 2018 and is trying to get it reinstated.

