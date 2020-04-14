Kansas hospital closes under pressure from COVID-19

Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Overland Park, Kan., and its affiliated clinics have closed, according to KCUR.

Pinnacle Regional, formerly known as Blue Valley Hospital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. On April 10, the bankruptcy trustee told hospital employees that Pinnacle Regional was closing due to "unforeseen and unexpected business circumstances, including the disruption to a wide range of surgeries and business operations created by the COVID-19 pandemic," according to KCUR.

The hospital's six satellite clinics in Kansas and Missouri also shut down. More than 100 employees will be laid off over the next few weeks due to the hospital and clinic closures, according to the report.

Pinnacle Regional is owned by Overland Park-based Pinnacle Healthcare. The company closed its other hospital in Boonville, Mo., in January.

