CMS proposes boost in pay rates to psychiatric, rehab facilities: 5 details

CMS proposed rules April 7 that include payment boosts for inpatient psychiatric facilities and rehabilitation hospitals.

1. Inpatient psychiatric facility payment rate. CMS is proposing to increase IPF payment rates 2.3 percent over this year in fiscal year 2022. This would increase total payments to the facilities by about $90 million, the agency said.

2. Inpatient rehabilitation facility payment rate. CMS is proposing to increase IRF payment rates by 2.2 percent in fiscal year 2022. CMS estimates this rate increase would increase total payments to the rehab facilities by $160 million.

3. COVID-19 vaccine reporting. CMS would adopt a measure that would require psychiatric facilities and inpatient rehabilitation facilities to report COVID-19 vaccination rates among their healthcare personnel starting in fiscal year 2023.

4. Update to inpatient psychiatric facility teaching policy. CMS wants to update a policy to ensure that medical residents won't be displaced if their teaching hospital or program closes, preventing them from getting board-certified.

5. Comment period. CMS will accept comments on both rules through June 7.

Read more about the proposed inpatient psyciatric facility payment rate here and the rehabilitation payment rule here.

