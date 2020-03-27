Cleveland hospital furloughs 70 staffers

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has furloughed about 70 employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local news station Fox 8.

The hospital, complying with an order from Ohio, has canceled elective surgeries, which generate about half of St. Vincent's revenue, according to the report.

Affected employees include nurses, surgical assistants, clerical and other support staff, according to St. Vincent 'sPresident and CEO Janice Murphy.

Furloughed staff members have the option to use their paid time off to supplement their income, Ms. Murphy added.

"We're hopeful this isn’t going to go on for a very long time, and we'll be out of it in the next couple of weeks," Ms. Murphy told Fox 8.

