CHS to cease inpatient care at 2 Florida hospitals, sell them to HCA

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System is moving forward with a plan to end inpatient and non-emergency services at two Florida hospitals by April 30 and then sell them to Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to WCTV.

Shands Starke (Fla.) Regional Medical Center and Shands Live Oak (Fla.) Regional Medical Center, which will still offer emergency care after ending all other services, will reportedly be acquired by HCA on May 1. HCA plans to operate the facilities as off-campus emergency departments.

Live Oak Mayor Frank Davis is concerned about how the changes will affect the local community.

"It is a gut-punch to our community," Mr. Davis told WCTV's sister-station WCJB. "Not just the loss of jobs, and I'm sure many of these people who are there will find work elsewhere, but they will still have to travel, so it's really a sad day for our healthcare workers who work there."

More articles on healthcare finance:

Chicago Lakeshore Hospital closes

HHS unveils plan to deliver $40B in COVID-19 aid to hospitals

Tower Health furloughs 1,000 workers amid dramatic revenue drop

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.