CHS releases financial guidance: 4 things to know

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems expects revenue to increase year over year in 2022, according to a Jan. 18 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commision.

Four things to know:

1. The for-profit hospital operator has not released its financial results for 2021. CHS said it expects revenue in the range of $12.36 billion and $12.38 billion for the year ended Dec. 31.

2. The company recognized approximately $145 million in pandemic relief funds in 2021, according to the SEC filing.

3. CHS said it anticipates operating revenue for 2022 to be in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.1 billion.



4. CHS ended 2020 with net income of $511 million on revenue of $11.8 billion. The company posted a net loss of $675 million on revenue of $13.2 billion in 2019.