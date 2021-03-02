How CHS, HCA, Tenet and UHS fared in Q4

Four major for-profit hospital operators posted profits for the fourth quarter of 2020.

1. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems ended the fourth quarter of last year with net income of $311 million on revenues of $3.1 billion, compared to a net loss of $373 million on revenues of $3.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. Looking at full-year 2020 results, the company posted net income of $511 million on revenues of $11.8 billion, compared to a net loss of $675 million on revenues of $13.2 billion in 2019.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare posted revenues of $14.3 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, up 5.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, when revenues totaled $13.5 billion. The company ended the fourth quarter of last year with net income of $1.4 billion, up from net income of nearly $1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. Looking at full-year 2020 results, HCA reported net income of $3.8 billion on revenues of $51.5 billion. The company posted net income of $3.5 billion on revenues of $51.3 billion in 2019.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare reported revenues of $4.92 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $4.81 billion in the same period of 2019. Tenet ended the fourth quarter of last year with net income of $414 million, compared to a $3 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full 2020 calendar year, Tenet reported net income of $399 million on revenues of $17.64 billion, compared to a net loss of $215 million on revenues of $18.48 billion in the same period a year earlier.

4. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services recorded revenues of $3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $2.9 billion in the same period a year earlier. The company ended the fourth quarter with net income of $308.7 million, up from $245.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. Looking at full-year 2020 results, UHS recorded net income of $944 million on revenues of $11.6 billion, compared to net income of $814.9 million on revenues of $11.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

