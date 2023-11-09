ChristianaCare reports $44M Q3 operating income

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare has reported $44.1 million in operating income on revenue of $744.3 million in the third quarter. The figures equate to a 5.9% operating margin.

Expenses were "comparable" to last year in the same period, according to the filing.

"While inflationary and market pressures remain, the system was able to reduce purchased labor expenses significantly, offsetting growth in other expense categories," the health system said.

The three-hospital system said in the filing that Medicare and Medicaid made up 51% of its patient revenue sources, with 44% commercial.

A greater reliance on such governmental payers was described by the system's CFO, Rob McMurray, in a recent interview with Becker's, as "a significant financial challenge."

ChristianaCare reported an overall loss of $21.4 million for the quarter.

More details on the system's financial plans and its Project Bedrock initiative can be found here.