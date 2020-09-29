'Change is necessary now': UC Health lays off 100

Citing a need to manage the ongoing financial challenges presented by the pandemic, Cincinnati-based UC Health has laid off about 100 employees, according to the Cincinnati Business Journal.

The job cuts, which occurred last week, affected both clinical and non-clinical staff. A spokesperson for the health system said no physicians were laid off.



Employees affected were offered transitional support and benefits when eligible, according to the report.

"Many of the short-term measures we've taken are not sustainable, and we must implement more long-term solutions," Amanda Nageleisen, a spokesperson for the system, told the Business Journal. "While not easy, change is necessary now."

In April, UC Health reduced executive compensation, deferred major capital projects and renegotiated financial commitments to help offset revenue losses from the pandemic.

