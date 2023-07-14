CEO of Mississippi system slams governor for refusing to expand Medicaid

Iris Stacker, CEO of Delta Health Systems in Greenville, Miss., has criticized Gov. Tate Reeves for refusing to expand Medicaid access in the state, arguing that widening the program would increase access to care and strengthen the local economy, Mississippi Today reported July 14.

The criticism comes shortly after another Mississippi health system — Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services —- announced job cuts. Many health systems have made similar service line or workforce cuts in recent months, including Delta Health, New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson and Memorial Health System in Gulfport.

"We don't understand why Tate Reeves doesn't understand why he needs a healthy workforce,” Ms. Stacker said during a July 11 campaign event for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley, according to the report. Mr. Presley is a strong advocate of Medicaid expansion and is endorsed by more than one dozen healthcare professionals.

Mississippi is one of 10 states that has not passed any form of Medicaid expansion, with economic experts projecting that many in the South would see an economic boon if the program was expanded, according to Mississippi Today.

The 40 other states that expanded Medicaid have seen a significant drop in uncompensated care costs post-expansion, according to the report. Louisiana expanded Medicaid in 2016 and recorded a 55 percent drop in uncompensated care costs for rural hospitals. South Dakota is the latest state to expand Medicaid.

In 2022, Delta Health spent $26 million on uncompensated care, which equates to about 15 percent of the system's total operating expenses, Ms. Stacker told the publication.

Becker's has reached out to Mr. Reeves' office for comment.