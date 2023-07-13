Mississippi system announces layoffs

Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services will eliminate some jobs, ask some team members to consider reassignment to a different job, and reduce hours in some jobs to improve the organization's financial picture, according to a message sent to employees July 12 from President and CEO Shane Spees.

The health system will also "redesign 'how' we accomplish 'the work' of healthcare to be cost-effective while supporting growth in key services," the message says.

NMHS did not provide the number of affected positions or types of positions affected.

"We have experienced growth and improvements over the past year, but they have occurred on a small scale compared to cost inflation, which has continued to increase faster than our patient care payments," Mr. Spees told the staff. "We are implementing other cost savings tactics and have evaluated various options in hope that we could avoid 'people' changes. However, these other tactics and options unfortunately cannot produce the amount of cost savings necessary to dramatically improve our financial performance."

He said leadership, in coordination with human resources, will communicate and implement the changes beginning July 12, and NMHS will use the following two weeks to finish the process.

"These decisions are difficult because those impacted are real people — our teammates and friends. Our leadership and human resources teams will work closely to support those affected," he added.

Mr. Speed said NMHS will "'stay the course' with many initiatives that are mission critical," and "will remain patient- and family-centered throughout these financial challenges and the shifting model within our industry."

NMHS is not alone. A number of hospitals and health systems are cutting jobs due to financial and operational challenges.