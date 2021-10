Average charge for COVID-19 hospitalization, by state

The cost of a complex and noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization in each state varies, according to a new interactive map from Fair Health, an independent nonprofit focused on enhancing price transparency in healthcare.

To determine the average cost of both a complex and noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization across states, Fair Health used its most recent FH Total Treatment Cost COVID-19 benchmarks, which were determined from its database of millions of billed medical claims across the U.S.

For the cost breakdown, Fair Health defined a complex COVID-19 hospitalization as one in which a patient is admitted to the hospital and required ventilation or admission to the intensive care unit. The total charge includes ICU costs, ventilator costs and costs for room and board of increased complexity. In comparison, a noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization is one in which a patient is admitted to the hospital but does not require ventilation or admission to the ICU. This includes charges such as room and board, laboratory testing, imaging and IVs.

The state with the highest average charge for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization is Nevada, at $472,213. The lowest is in Maryland, where facilities charge an average of $131,965.

Here is the average charge for a complex COVID-19 hospitalization and noncomplex COVID-19 hospitalization in each state:

Alabama

Complex: $279,604

Noncomplex: $51,511

Alaska

Complex: $417,208

Noncomplex: $108,870

Arizona

Complex: $361,540

Noncomplex: $95,966

Arkansas

Complex: $242,358

Not complex: $42,568

California

Complex: $461,780

Noncomplex: $111,213

Colorado

Complex: $350,456

Noncomplex: $72,068

Connecticut

Complex: $239,251

Noncomplex: $55,660

Delaware

Complex: $272,929

Noncomplex: $43,767

District of Columbia

Complex: $277,806

Noncomplex: $44,433

Florida

Complex: $355,450

Noncomplex: $67,620

Georgia

Complex: $292,931

Noncomplex: $61,254

Hawaii

Complex: $245,665

Noncomplex: $67,393

Idaho

Complex: $303,873

Noncomplex: $95,584

Illinois

Complex: $277,078

Noncomplex: $54,574

Indiana

Complex: $242,582

Noncomplex: $41,064

Iowa

Complex: $278,396

Noncomplex: $51,641

Kansas

Complex: $308,910

Noncomplex: $53,269

Kentucky

Complex: $246,423

Noncomplex: $43,244

Louisiana

Complex: $274,374

Noncomplex: $42,681

Maine

Complex: $302,704

Noncomplex: $71,036

Maryland

Complex: $131,965

Noncomplex: $31,339

Massachusetts

Complex: $209,209

Noncomplex: $62,894

Michigan

Complex: $207,926

Noncomplex: $35,082

Minnesota

Complex: $262,910

Noncomplex: $44,631

Mississippi

Complex: $301,713

Noncomplex: $73,901

Missouri

Complex: $275,719

Noncomplex: $53,514

Montana

Complex: $220,851

Noncomplex: $97,905

Nebraska

Complex: $253,189

Noncomplex: $58,798

Nevada

Complex: $472,213

Noncomplex: $102,115

New Hampshire

Complex: $256,069

Noncomplex: $62,621

New Jersey

Complex: $377,198

Noncomplex: $87,301

New Mexico

Complex: $272,593

Noncomplex: $98,336

New York

Complex: $272,746

Noncomplex: $72,163

North Carolina

Complex: $234,988

Noncomplex: $44,977

North Dakota

Complex: $210,995

Noncomplex: $41,695

Ohio

Complex: $255,776

Noncomplex: $41,605

Oklahoma

Complex: $373,128

Noncomplex: $59,413

Oregon

Complex: $261,022

Noncomplex: $82,907

Pennsylvania

Complex: $373,506

Noncomplex: $77,844



Rhode Island

Complex: $242,162

Noncomplex: $72,971

South Carolina

Complex: $302,258

Noncomplex: $75,381

South Dakota

Complex: $266,635

Noncomplex: $45,100

Tennessee

Complex: $292,556

Noncomplex: $58,281

Texas

Complex: $378,052

Noncomplex: $63,647

Utah

Complex: $261,593

Noncomplex: $96,611

Vermont

Complex: $253,036

Noncomplex: $70,792

Virginia

Complex: $279,741

Noncomplex: $46,183

Washington

Complex: $334,224

Noncomplex: $80,336

West Virginia

Complex: $216,126

Noncomplex: $43,311

Wisconsin

Complex: $269,412

Noncomplex: $53,268

Wyoming

Complex: $353,623

Noncomplex: $102,772