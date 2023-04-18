Ascension Wisconsin urged to walk back labor, delivery cuts in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee council on April 18 passed a resolution urging Ascension St. Francis Hospital — part of Ascension Wisconsin — to reconsider the closure of its labor and delivery services, according to NBC affiliate TMJ4.

The hospital closed the unit in December and transitioned labor and delivery services to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital-St. Joseph Campus in Milwaukee.

The decision to consolidate the services in Milwaukee was made after "a thoughtful discernment process with our clinical and medical leaders to ensure we continue to provide high quality care to the community," an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson told Becker's in January.

The consolidation of labor and delivery services is something that is occurring across the country as hospitals continue to grapple with rising costs and staffing shortages. A rising number of rural hospitals are closing these units, leading to maternity care deserts — counties without a hospital or birth center offering obstetric care and without any obstetric providers.

Ascension did not respond to Becker's request for comment



