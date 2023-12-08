Arkansas hospital could face audit over ARPA fund use

Arkansas lawmakers signed off on a potential audit of De Queen-based Sevier County Medical Center's use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Arkansas Advocate reported Dec. 7.

The hospital received $6.25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds in December 2022, according to the report. The hospital opened the following month. Lori House, the hospital's CEO, told a legislative committee that the funds were needed in order to avoid "a lot more debt than we originally hoped for."

Sevier County Medical Center had about $2 million on hand at the time, but most of the money was earmarked to pay the contractor that built the facility, according to the report. The $6.25 million was meant to pay for hospital equipment and furnishings. State Sen. Jimmy Hickey said he has heard concerns that the hospital has been delinquent in paying some of the suppliers of the hospital's construction materials.

Mr. Hickey also said Sevier County Medical Center's board told him the funds have been spent properly and in their entirety, according to the report.

The proposed audit now goes before the full Legislative Joint Auditing Committee for authorization.