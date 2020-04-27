Anne Arundel Medical Center furloughs 1,000

Annapolis, Md.-based Anne Arundel Medical Center has furloughed 1,000 employees due to low patient volume and other financial challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Capital Gazette.

All furloughed employees received 80 hours of pay and are able to retain their benefits through June 30.

The medical center said it plans to redeploy some of the furloughed workers to support an anticipated COVID-19 surge.

"Over the past several weeks, we have had to make difficult decisions regarding how we staff our health system to confront the challenges presented by the global pandemic. This has included staff furloughs," a hospital spokesperson told the publication.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Hospital CEOs blast distributing stimulus funds based on Medicare revenue

LRGHealthcare's debt making it harder to find a partner, CEO says

39 hospitals get negative rating outlook from S&P amid pandemic



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.