Allina Health swings to operating gain in Q2

Minneapolis-based Allina Health saw its revenue, operating income and net income grow in the second quarter of 2021, according to recently released financial documents.

The 11-hospital system recorded revenue of $1.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, compared to $927 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

After factoring in expenses, Allina Health recorded an operating income of $71.6 million in the second quarter of this year. Last year, Allina Health had an operating loss of $84.9 million.

Nonoperating gains for Allina Health totaled $107.7 million in the three months ending June 30, down from the $156.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

The health system ended the quarter with a net income of $169.5 million. In the same quarter in 2020, Allina Health had a net income of $67.3 million.

Access the full report here.