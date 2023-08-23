Allina Health reports $122M Q2 loss

Minneapolis-based Allina Health opted not to fill 150 open positions, as the health system lost $122.7 million between April and June, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 23.

In July, the health system laid off up to 350 employees due to financial struggles. The health system is looking to implement cost-cutting measures to break even or make a profit in 2024.

At the end of last year, Allina had 28,500 employees.

"We're at a time of lots of challenges within the health care setting," Allina CFO Ric Magnuson told the Star Tribune. "While we don't have any changes to announce at this time, we're going to continue to explore opportunities to make sure we return the organization to financial profitability in order to serve the community for years to come."

According to the Star Tribune, Allina posted an operating loss of about $122.7 million on $1.28 billion of revenue, compared to a $48.9 million loss in the second quarter of 2022.

The report comes the same day Allina Health announced it is ending a billing and collection policy that drew national attention. Citing internal documents and interviews with Allina physicians, nurses and patients, The New York Times found the system ​​provided care to indebted patients in emergency rooms but restricted services to other patients who had certain levels of debt, with some patients not allowed to return unless debt was paid in full.