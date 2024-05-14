Alabama hospital to temporarily close labor and delivery unit

The labor and delivery unit at Demopolis, Ala.-based Whitfield Regional Hospital will pause until Sept. 1 following its primary provider taking extended leave with no other providers readily available to provide 24/7 service to the unit.

Patients with pregnancy or obstetric care emergency medical conditions at the hospital will receive examination and stabilizing treatment and will be transferred to another facility if needed, according to a May 13 post on the hospital's Facebook page.

Cesarean sections will be completed by Erik Lessmann, MD, for patients who are at or past 32 weeks in their pregnancy. He will also continue to provide prenatal care while the unit is paused, the post said.