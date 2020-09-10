Advocate Lutheran to pay city $1.9M to cover tax from waived parking fees

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital has agreed to pay its home city of Park Ridge, Ill., $1.9 million in lieu of a tax that used to be collected from its parking fees, which the hospital waived a decade ago.

According to the Park Ridge Herald-Advocate, Advocate Lutheran hasn't charged patients and their guests for parking for the past 10 years. However, since the hospital used to make payments to the city of Park Ridge in the form of a hospital parking tax, the agreement aims to ensure those payments remain.

The new financial support agreement will require Advocate Lutheran to make the $1.9 million payment to Park Ridge over the next three years, according to the newspaper.

The city and Advocate Lutheran have had some form of an agreement in place for financial reimbursement since the hospital waived parking fees in 2010, according to the Park Ridge Herald-Advocate.

