ACOs need more time to decide on Medicare program participation, providers tell CMS

CMS should give providers in the Medicare Shared Savings Program more time to voluntarily leave the program, several provider groups wrote in a May 14 letter to CMS Administrator Seema Verma.

Current regulations call for providers to make a decision about their MSSP participation by June 1. The organizations, which include the American Medical Association and the National Association of ACOs, want that deadline extended to at least Oct. 31.



"Given a potential resurgence of the virus this fall, it is imperative for CMS to provide ACOs with additional time and data to make an informed decision about their ACO participation. At a minimum, CMS should provide 90 days from the date of the second IFC to allow ACOs time to consider the program adjustments recently released by the agency," the groups said.

View the full letter here.



