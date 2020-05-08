14 health systems receiving biggest CARES Act payments

Hospitals across the U.S. received their first payments in April from the $175 billion in relief aid Congress allocated to cover expenses or lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first $50 billion in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was delivered to hospitals last month. HHS distributed $30 billion based on Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements and another $20 billion based on hospitals' share of net patient revenue.

HHS released new data May 7, sharing where the $50 billion in funding went. The department provided a list of hospitals that received payments and agreed to the terms and conditions for receiving the relief aid as of May 4. As part of those terms, hospitals agreed not to balance bill COVID-19 patients and to submit documents showing the funds were used for expenses or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19.

Here are the 10 health systems that received the most funding:

1. Dignity Health (San Francisco): $180.3 million

2. Cleveland Clinic: $103.3 million

3. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): $102.4 million

4. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston): $92.4 million

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): $92.1 million

6. The County of Los Angeles: $80.9 million (Los Angeles County operates four hospitals)

7. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health: $76.8 million

8. Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (Fort Myers): $67.3 million

9. Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases (New York City): $64 million

10. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): $58.1 million

Separately, major publicly traded hospital operators disclosed how much funding they received from the CARES Act. Each company received at least $195 million.

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $700 million

2. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $345 million

3. Community Health Systems (Brentwood, Tenn.): $245 million

4. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): $195 million

