25 hospitals getting biggest slice of $12B federal bailout fund

HHS has released new details on the latest payments to hospitals from the $175 billion in relief aid Congress allocated to cover expenses or lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first $50 billion in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was delivered to hospitals in April. HHS distributed $30 billion based on Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements and another $20 billion based on hospitals' share of net patient revenue.

HHS announced May 1 that it is sending $12 billion to 395 hospitals that provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10. The agency said those hospitals accounted for 71 percent of COVID-19 inpatient admissions reported to HHS from 6,000 hospitals across the U.S.

HHS released new data May 8, sharing where the $12 billion in funding went. Below are the 25 hospitals that received the most funding.

1. Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $277.7 million

2. Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck, N.J.): $213.4 million

3. Tisch Hospital (New York City): $203.2 million

4. Montefiore Hospital-Moses Campus (New York City): $156.7 million

5. Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City): $152.7 million

6. NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City): $143.3 million

7. Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York City): $140.8 million

8. Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.): $137.5 million

9. Maimonides Medical Center (New York City): $131.5 million

10. Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City): $118.6 million

11. New York City Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst: $111.3 million

12. NYU Winthrop Hospital (Mineola, N.Y.): $108 million

13. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center: $98.1 million

14. BronxCare Hospital Center-Fulton Campus (New York City): $91.5 million

15. Staten Island University Hospital-South Campus (New York City): $91.4 million

16. Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank Campus (Gretna, La.): $91.3 million

17. Montefiore Hospital-Einstein Campus (New York City): $89.2 million

18. St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson, N.J.): $88.2 million

19. NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City): $87 million

20. New York City Health + Hospitals/Bellevue: $86.7 million

21. Stony Brook University Hospital (New York City): $83.3 million

22. New York City Health + Hospitals/Kings County: $78.9 million

23. NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital (New York City): $76.9 million

24. New York City Health + Hospitals/Lincoln: $76.1 million

25. Jamaica Hospital Medical Center (New York City): $75.9 million

