94% of hospitals still noncompliant with price transparency rule, study finds

Of all U.S. hospitals, just 5.6 percent are fully compliant with CMS' price disclosure rule, according to a PatientRightsAdvocate.org study reported by The Washington Post July 16.

The rule, which took effect Jan 1., aims to make hospital pricing information readily available to patients to compare costs and make more informed healthcare decisions. To aid with this, hospitals in the U.S. are required to post both a machine-readable file with the negotiated rates for all items and services and display the prices of 300 shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format.

From May 15 to July 8, PatientRightsAdvocate.org analyzed a random sample of 500 hospital websites of the 6,002 hospitals subject to the rule. Below are five of the study's other notable findings.