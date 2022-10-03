9 RCM headlines from September to know

From name changes to the introduction of new platforms, here are nine RCM stories Becker's reported in September:

1. A report from the Health Management Academy and sponsored by R1 RCM identified four key reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships.

2. Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, introduced a new revenue cycle management product Sept. 29 it says enables providers to improve accounts receivable management.

3. Revenue cycle management company AGS Health said Sept. 26 it is rolling out a new artificial intelligence revenue cycle management platform designed to help promote growth and alleviate labor shortages.

4. Claro Healthcare entered a definitive agreement Sept. 22 to join Kaufman Hall. Claro Healthcare provides clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle analysis.

5. A federal judge Sept. 19 cleared the path for UnitedHealth Group to move forward with its acquisition of Change Healthcare, which was being challenged by the Justice Department. The deal was completed Oct. 3; it merges Change with UnitedHealth's data and consulting business Optum Insights.

6. From developing financially unaffiliated partnerships to personalized healthcare, four revenue cycle leaders told Becker's where they see opportunities for disruption in healthcare.

7. Business process management company HGS Healthcare announced Sept. 15 it is changing its name to Sagility.

8. Capital One Commercial Bank said Sept. 7 that it was the joint lead arranger for an amended and restated credit facility for R1 RCM. The facility increased R1 RCM's borrowing capacity from $1.2 billion to $2.3 billion.

9. Columbus-based OhioHealth informed state regulators Sept. 2 that it will lay off 58 revenue cycle workers on Nov. 4. Those affected by the layoffs include accounts receivable specialists, coders, a manager of financial services and a supervisor of patient financial services.