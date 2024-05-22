5 things to know about Penn Medicine's new CFO

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System has named Julia Puchtler its next CFO, effective July 1.

Here are five things to know about Ms. Puchtler:

1. She began her career at Ernst & Young in healthcare assurance and advisory business services. She worked at the company from 2001 to 2009, according to her LinkedIn page.

2. In 2009, she joined Newtown Square, Pa.-based Catholic Health East as director of financial reporting. She became the vice president of accounting in 2011.

3. She became vice president of finance at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health in 2013. Catholic Health East and Trinity completed a merger in 2013, making it one of the largest nonprofit Catholic health systems in the U.S.

4. Ms. Puchtler joined Penn Medicine in 2015 as vice president for financial operations and budgeting.

5. She has been CFO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia since 2019. Her role also includes financial management of the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, Penn Medicine Radnor (Pa.) and Valley Forge (Berwyn, Pa.), and the Interventional Support Center.