4 health systems recently hit with rating downgrades

Here is a summary of recent credit downgrades since an Aug. 11 round-up:

1.Meadowbrook, Pa.-based Redeemer Health saw its credit rating downgraded to "BB" by S&P Global, according to an Aug. 18 Philadelphia Inquirer report. The system continues to look for a "strategic partner" to help it recover from rapidly "declining operating margins," the report said.

2. Moody's Investors Service has downgraded New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital's rating to "Baa1" from "A3" as the agency expects the system's operating performance and liquidity to be below historical averages for several years.

3. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health had its credit rating downgraded by S&P Global from "A1" to "A2," according to an Aug. 21 filing.

The 27-hospital system, which operates in its home state as well as Oregon and Hawaii, said in February it planned to go from seven networks of care to five to reduce costs.

4. Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Health, now known as ECU Health, was downgraded to "A" because of recent operating losses, S&P said Aug. 15.