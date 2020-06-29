3 states with the most rural hospital closures

Of the 33 states that have seen at least one rural hospital close since 2010, those with the most closures are in the South, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

For its analysis, the Sheps Center defined a hospital closure as the cessation in the provision of inpatient services. As of June 29, all of the facilities listed below no longer provided inpatient care. However, some of them still offered other services, including outpatient care, imaging, urgent care or rehabilitation services.

Since 2010, 129 rural hospitals have closed. Here are the three states with the most rural hospital closures since 2010, according to the analysis:

Texas — 21 rural hospital closures since 2010



Wise Regional Health System-Bridgeport

Shelby Regional Medical Center

Renaissance Hospital Terrell

East Texas Medical Center-Mount Vernon

East Texas Medical Center-Clarksville

East Texas Medical Center-Gilmer

Good Shepherd Medical Center (Linden)

Lake Whitney Medical Center (Whitney)

Hunt Regional Community Hospital of Commerce

Gulf Coast Medical Center (Wharton)

Nix Community General Hospital (Dilley)

Weimar Medical Center

Care Regional Medical Center (Aransas Pass)

East Texas Medical Center-Trinity

Little River Healthcare Cameron Hospital

Little River Healthcare Rockdale Hospital

Stamford Memorial Hospital

Texas General-Van Zandt Regional Medical Center (Grand Saline)

Hamlin Memorial Hospital

Chillicothe Hospital

Central Hospital of Bowie

Tennessee — 13 rural hospital closures since 2010

Riverview Regional Medical Center South (Carthage)

Starr Regional Medical Center-Etowah

Haywood Park Community Hospital (Brownsville)

Gibson General Hospital (Trenton)

Humboldt General Hospital

United Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Parkridge West Hospital (Jasper)

Tennova Healthcare-McNairy Regional (Selmer)

Copper Basin Medical Center (Copperhill)

McKenzie Regional Hospital

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Takoma Regional Hospital (Greeneville)

Decatur County General Hospital (Parsons)

Oklahoma — 8 rural hospital closures since 2010

Muskogee Community Hospital

Epic Medical Center (Eufaula)

Memorial Hospital & Physician Group (Frederick)

Latimer County General Hospital (Wilburton)

Pauls Valley General Hospital

Sayre Community Hospital

Haskell County Community Hospital (Stigler)

Mercy Hospital El Reno

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS' proposed home health payment rule for 2021: 3 things to know

U of Iowa Hospitals workers to give up PTO or take furloughs to offset losses

HHS hasn't delivered $72B in bailout funds to hospitals, Senate report says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.