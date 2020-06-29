3 states with the most rural hospital closures
Of the 33 states that have seen at least one rural hospital close since 2010, those with the most closures are in the South, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.
For its analysis, the Sheps Center defined a hospital closure as the cessation in the provision of inpatient services. As of June 29, all of the facilities listed below no longer provided inpatient care. However, some of them still offered other services, including outpatient care, imaging, urgent care or rehabilitation services.
Since 2010, 129 rural hospitals have closed. Here are the three states with the most rural hospital closures since 2010, according to the analysis:
Texas — 21 rural hospital closures since 2010
Wise Regional Health System-Bridgeport
Shelby Regional Medical Center
Renaissance Hospital Terrell
East Texas Medical Center-Mount Vernon
East Texas Medical Center-Clarksville
East Texas Medical Center-Gilmer
Good Shepherd Medical Center (Linden)
Lake Whitney Medical Center (Whitney)
Hunt Regional Community Hospital of Commerce
Gulf Coast Medical Center (Wharton)
Nix Community General Hospital (Dilley)
Weimar Medical Center
Care Regional Medical Center (Aransas Pass)
East Texas Medical Center-Trinity
Little River Healthcare Cameron Hospital
Little River Healthcare Rockdale Hospital
Stamford Memorial Hospital
Texas General-Van Zandt Regional Medical Center (Grand Saline)
Hamlin Memorial Hospital
Chillicothe Hospital
Central Hospital of Bowie
Tennessee — 13 rural hospital closures since 2010
Riverview Regional Medical Center South (Carthage)
Starr Regional Medical Center-Etowah
Haywood Park Community Hospital (Brownsville)
Gibson General Hospital (Trenton)
Humboldt General Hospital
United Regional Medical Center (Manchester)
Parkridge West Hospital (Jasper)
Tennova Healthcare-McNairy Regional (Selmer)
Copper Basin Medical Center (Copperhill)
McKenzie Regional Hospital
Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Takoma Regional Hospital (Greeneville)
Decatur County General Hospital (Parsons)
Oklahoma — 8 rural hospital closures since 2010
Muskogee Community Hospital
Epic Medical Center (Eufaula)
Memorial Hospital & Physician Group (Frederick)
Latimer County General Hospital (Wilburton)
Pauls Valley General Hospital
Sayre Community Hospital
Haskell County Community Hospital (Stigler)
Mercy Hospital El Reno
More articles on healthcare finance:
CMS' proposed home health payment rule for 2021: 3 things to know
U of Iowa Hospitals workers to give up PTO or take furloughs to offset losses
HHS hasn't delivered $72B in bailout funds to hospitals, Senate report says
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.