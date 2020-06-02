18 hospitals with high-performing revenue cycles

The Healthcare Financial Management Association named its winners of the 2020 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle.

HFMA's MAP award recognizes providers who surpassed standard revenue cycle benchmarks. The organizations have also implemented patient-centered recommendations from HFMA and have achieved high levels of patient satisfaction.

Here are the 18 hospitals that received a 2020 MAP award, along with five physician practice winners:

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Edgewood, Ky.)

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System (Highland; Shreveport, La.)

Dignity Health Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.)

Liberty (Mo.) Hospital

Norton Healthcare, Norton Brownsboro Hospital (Louisville, Ky.)

Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham, Ala.)

St. Mary Medical Center (Langhorne, Pa.)

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Unity Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.)

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake, Iowa)

Greater Regional Health (Creston, Iowa)

Physician practice winners:

ENT & Allergy Associates (Tarrytown, N.Y.)

Graves-Gilbert Clinic (Bowling Green, Ky.)

Privia Medical Group (Arlington, Va.)

St. Elizabeth Physicians (Erlanger, Ky.)

Virginia Eye Institute (Richmond, Va.)

View the full press release here.

