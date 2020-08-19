122-bed Massachusetts skilled nursing facility to close

Farren Care Center, a 122-bed skilled nursing and long-term rehab facility in Turners Falls, Mass., will close by the end of the year, according to The Greenfield Recorder.

A spokesperson for the facility's owner, Trinity Health of New England Senior Communities, said that the organization decided it would cost too much to modernize Farren Care Center.

When the facility closes, pending approval, patients can opt to be transferred to Mount Saint Vincent, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility owned by Trinity in Holyoke, Mass.

The organization said it also plans to file a proposal to sell Mount Saint Vincent to iCare Health Network, which has been overseeing daily operations at the Turner Falls facility.

