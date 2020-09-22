10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking philanthropy leaders in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Watertown, Mass.) seeks a vice president of philanthropy.

2. Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a philanthropy impact communication specialist.

3. Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services (Lexington, Ky.) seeks a philanthropy development officer.

4. McLaren Health Care (Detroit) seeks a foundation officer for major gifts.

5. Mercy Health Services (Baltimore) seeks a chief philanthropy officer.

6. Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine) seeks a philanthropy director.

7. Phoebe Putney Health System (Albany, Ga.) seeks a philanthropy officer.

8. Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego) seeks a director of philanthropy.

9. Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a regional director of major gifts, planned giving.

10. WellSpan Health (Cambersburg, Pa.) seeks an executive director of philanthropy.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Cook County Health seeks $23M funding boost to help reverse some cuts

Outlook remains negative for US for-profit hospitals, Moody's says

9 hospitals ending services, closing departments

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.