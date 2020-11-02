10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bayfront Health Brooksville (Fla.)

2. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

3. Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg, W.Va.)

4. Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend, Wash.)

5. Lower Umpqua Hospital District (Reedsport, Ore.)

6. Mesa View Regional Hospital (Mesquite, Nev.)

7. Millcreek Community Hospital (Erie, Pa.)

8. Samaritan Hospital (Macon, Mo.)

9. Sierra Vista (N.M.) Hospital

10. St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston)

