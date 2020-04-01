10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

2. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

3. Harlan County Health System (Alma, Neb.)

4. Jackson County Memorial Hospital (Altus, Okla.)

5. Jackson South Medical Center (Miami)

6. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

7. North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

8. Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital

9. Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center, Kan.)

10. Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital

