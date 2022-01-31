10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. 

1. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.) 

2. Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls, Iowa) 

3. Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs, Fla.) 

4. Holdenville (Okla.) General Hospital 

5. Orchard Hospital (Gridley, Calif.) 

6. Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center 

7. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital 

8. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) 

9. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.) 

10. Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) 

