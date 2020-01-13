Sharp HealthCare to open 106-bed hospital tower this week

San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare will open its $244 million, 106-bed hospital tower to patients this week. It is the first new hospital tower built in South Bay in 40 years, according to local news station KGTV.

The tower was built on Sharp Chula Vista (Calif.) Medical Center's campus. It is next to the medical center's original 243-bed tower.

All patient rooms in the 197,000-square-foot facility will be private.

Construction of the facility began in November 2016.

More articles on facilities management:

USF Health opens medical school in downtown Tampa

Valley Baptist Health System opens microhospital

Detroit hospital gets state funds for repairs after fire





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.