USF Health opens medical school in downtown Tampa

After 900 days of construction, University of Southern Florida's new medical school campus in downtown Tampa, Fla., is open to students, according to local radio station WUSF.

The USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute, which cost about $173 million to build, is 395,000 square feet and 13 stories.

USF's primary teaching hospital, Tampa General, will lease space in the building, operating an urgent care clinic on the first floor and a clinical practice on the ninth floor.

The college was named after philanthropists Carol and Frank Morsani, who donated $20 million to build the facility.

