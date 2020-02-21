6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Six hospitals or health systems announced, started, advanced or completed construction projects in the last week:

1. New York hospital plans $132M in upgrades

UHS Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton, N.Y., plans to start a $132 million modernization project.

2. Pennsylvania hospital's $327M modernization project OK'd

Media, Pa.-based Riddle Hospital's $327 million upgrade and expansion project received the green light from the Middle Township board and its parent organization, Main Line Health.

3. Texas A&M plans to build $550M complex in Texas Medical Center

College Station-based Texas A&M University plans to build a $550 million complex in the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling Houston hub of healthcare institutions.

4. Kaiser, Scripps Health to build San Marcos facilities

Two major California health systems, Kaiser Permanente and Scripps Health, are eyeing expansions in San Marcos, Calif.

5. Construction wraps on Arkansas hospital's $147M patient tower

Construction of a $147 million patient tower at Rogers-based Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has been completed.

6. 5-year, $270M Maryland hospital expansion is finished

Construction has ended on Bethesda, Md.-based Suburban Hospital's $270 million, five-year expansion project.

